LG Electronics Bets On Premiumisation For India Expansion, But Can Earnings Catch Up?

Beyond the premiumisation shift, the company is also diversifying into the high-margin B2B business. This segment currently contributes roughly 6% of total sales but delivers margins higher than those of the B2C segment. As a result, LG plans to scale its presence in B2B markets, particularly in high-margin, fast-growing areas such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and information display panels.

LG is also using its market leadership in cooling to expand into the data center cooling market. Alongside these product introductions, the company is steadily growing its non-hardware recurring businesses, such as Annual Maintenance Contracts. AMC offers higher margins, helping LG build a recurring revenue stream and retain customers more effectively.

LG is also setting up its third factory with a capital expenditure of Rs 5,000 crore over the next four to five years, funded through internal accruals. The project is expected to double capacity by FY29, although that timeline remains distant. However, in the short run, the first product line for room air conditioners is expected to come onstream by October 2026, followed by the aircon compressor line in the fourth quarter of FY27.

The facility will also be used to export premium products to larger markets, making LG a global production hub. Exports contributed approximately 7% to net sales in the first half of FY26, up from 6% in FY25. A gradual ramp-up of this capacity will aid revenue growth, provided demand remains firm.