HDFC Bank And Pidilite: Only Two Stocks To Deliver Consistent Annual Returns For A Decade

In a market where over 6,500 companies are listed, only two names have stood the test of consistency. According to calculations made by NDTV Profit, HDFC Bank Ltd. and Pidilite Industries Ltd. have emerged as India’s most reliable stocks, delivering positive returns every calendar year since 2015—a feat unmatched by any other listed company.

Market cycles, policy shifts and global shocks ensure that most stocks falter at some point. Against this backdrop, only these two stocks have delivered positive returns in every calendar year since 2015, underscoring the power of true long-term compounders.