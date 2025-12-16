Insurance Bill 2025: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank In Focus On Commission Cap Risk

Shares of large private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are in focus on Tuesday as the proposed Insurance Bill 2025 is expected to introduce a cap on insurance commissions.

The move could have implications for banks that derive a meaningful share of profits from bancassurance income, particularly those with strong tie-ups in life and general insurance distribution.

People in the know told NDTV Profit that the proposed Insurance Bill 2025 will empower Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority to cap agent commissions through regulations and also tightening oversight on payouts and disclosures.

In addition, IRDAI will decide commission limits through regulations. It will also prescribe limits on any commission, remuneration or reward payable to agents or intermediaries.