Stock Picks Today: Coforge, Physicswallah, Knowledge Marine, RBL Bank And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have also shared their outlook on India Strategy, and the RBI's liquidity measure.

24 Dec 2025, 07:29 AM IST i
A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on Coforge, Physicswallah, Knowledge Marine, RBL Bank, and SBI Cards Ltd. ahead of Wednesday's session.

They have also shared their outlook on India Strategy, and the RBI's liquidity measure.

CLSA on Coforge

  • Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 2,275

  • Fund raise plans

  • Believe that the stock can react negatively to this news

  • Investor community typically does not like the uncertainty or the big bets around acquisitions

  • Last time when the fund raise was announced, the PE multiple had corrected by 20% over March-April

  • But rerated 50% by end of calendar year 2024 from where it was when the fund raise was announced in March

  • View any potential correction as a buying opportunity for the long-term investors

UBS India Strategy - Hartmut Issel

  • Expect earnings growth to approach the low double-digit threshold—projecting 10.2% for FY26, followed by 15.4% in FY27

  • Primary driver remains the financial sector, led by banks

  • Financials continue to be one of our preferred sectors

  • Believe the outlook for AI’s impact on IT services is becoming increasingly clear, with both positive and negative effects

  • As a result, we do not recommend completely avoiding these stocks

Portfolio Changes:

  • Added BHEL and Cognizant Technology to the portfolio, each with a weight of 2 percentage points

  • Added Hyundai Motor India with a weight of 4 percentage points

  • Removed M&M, CG Power and L&T Finance

  • Increased the weights for L&T by 1 percentage points and Axis Bank by 2 percentage points

  • Reduced the weights for Siemens by 1 percentage points and HUL by percentage points

Investec on RBL Bank

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 430

  • Mgmt intends to deploy $1.5 billion of the $3 billion infusion to retire high-cost liabilities

  • Expects rating upgrades to narrow wholesale funding cost gaps vs larger peers

  • Expects to grow loans at 30% in FY27

  • Mgmt expects one-time ECL impact of Rs 1,500-1,700 crore, run-rate impact of 20-25bps

Jefferies on Chola Finance

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,980

  • Cobrapost's Allegations Around Governance Issues Appear Misplaced

  • Cash EMI payments are usual for a part of Chola's target borrowers who earn in cash

  • Related party transactions flagged reflect normal business ops. & are disclosed

  • Other concerns flagged seem in line with standard practices

  • Allegations seem to lack merit

  • Mgmt guided for good Q3 disbursement

Morgan Stanley on SBI Cards

  • Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 700

  • Post-festive industry spending growth looks to be largely aligned with pre-festive YTD growth

  • Observe 14% YoY (adjusted) growth in credit card spending after the festive season, near the 15% YoY seen in Apr-Aug 2025 data

Nuvama on Knowledge Marine

  • Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 2,500

  • Integrated and diversified marine services platform

  • High entry barriers and strong win-rate to drive growth

  • Margin resilience with Tonnage Tax Scheme to aid PAT

  • See FY25–28E revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 58%/62%/71%

Avendus Spark on LG Electronics

  • Initiate Reduce with target price of Rs 1,536

  • Superior products and innovative launches have kept LG ahead of competition historically

  • Dominant presence in premium products

  • Strong distribution reach is a key strength as of now

  • Robust in-house manufacturing, with majority of products produced at two facilities and a third facility in the pipeline

  • New capacity addition to cater to South Indian market & exports, save logistics cost

  • Rising competition from new brands is slowing revenue growth and a key concern

Nomura on RBI Liquidity Measure

  • Rs 2 lakh crore of OMO purchases and $10 billion buy/sell swap is more than the market expected

  • The total injection of Rs 2.9 lakh crore is a positive surprise and more than the market expected

  • OMO purchases will elevate the supply pressure coming from State Development Loan and should push Indian Government Bonds yields lower initially

  • The $10 billion buy/sell swap will add liquidity and reduce the CCS/NDS/FX forwards pressure

  • RBI’s stance on liquidity is certainly more proactive

  • Suggests it wants the banking system in a surplus to support the monetary policy transmission

Goldman Sachs on Physicswallah 

  • Initiate Neutral with target price of Rs 135

  • Leading player with a robust execution track record in a large TAM

  • Forecast a 24%/80% revenue/EBITDA FY25-30

  • See strong top of the funnel organic traffic

  • Relatively benign competitive environment in India’s edtech sector

  • Pricing structure allows it to penetrate deeper into multiple new education categories

  • Business model also has a negative working capital cycle

  • Forecast 100%+ FCF to net income starting FY26

