Steamhouse India Stock Jumps 10% On 80% YoY Rise In Q1 Net Profit, Improvement In Margin

Shares of Steamhouse India jumped nearly 10% in morning trade on Oct. 6 after the company reported a great improvement in profitability for the June quarter, with its consolidated net profit rising 80.25% year-on-year.

Around 10:12 a.m., the stock was trading at Rs 118.42 apiece on the NSE, after hitting the upper circuit. It has gained around 10% from its previous close at Rs 107.7.

Steamhouse India reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 183.42 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 140.96 million in the March quarter, up over 30%. On a year-on-year basis, PAT increased 80.25% from Rs 101.76 million in the year-ago quarter.

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Revenue Rises 13%, Ebitda Jumps 60%

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,286.21 million in the June quarter, up 13.35% from Rs 1,134.76 million a year ago. However, revenue declined 7.10% sequentially from Rs 1,384.56 million in the March quarter.

The company said the year-on-year revenue growth was primarily driven by a 46.07% increase in steam sales.

Operational Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation), excluding other income, rose 60.08% year-on-year to Rs 309.32 million from Rs 193.23 million. It was also up 17.11% sequentially from Rs 264.13 million in the March quarter.

The Ebitda margin improved to 24.05% from 17.03% a year ago and 19.08% in the previous quarter. The company attributed the improvement to optimal utilisation of waste-to-energy boilers and operating leverage from higher steam sales.

The PAT margin also expanded to 14.26% from 8.97% in the year-ago quarter and 10.18% in the March quarter.

Rs 311 Crore Boiler Project

Steamhouse India has been awarded a Rs 311 crore EPC mandate for a 300 TPH community boiler facility at Bulk Drug Park in Una, Himachal Pradesh. The project also includes long-term operations and maintenance, creating an opportunity for recurring revenue.

The company is also expanding its green energy portfolio with a 3.04 MW AC ground-mounted solar project at Ankleshwar.

“In this evolving environment, Steamhouse India Limited continues to explore new growth opportunities across geographies and business segments. The Company remains focused on expanding its community boiler footprint, participating in upcoming tenders, adding new projects, and strengthening its nitrogen business to drive sustainable long-term growth,” Vishal S. Budhia, Promoter, Chairman and MD of Steamhouse India Ltd. commented.

Steamhouse India Share Price Movement

After the stock got listed last month, it has rallied around 15.5%.

Currently, it is trading with a market cap of Rs 3,273.2 crore, at a share price of Rs 118.4 apiece.

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