IPO Listing Today: SRIT India Shares Jump 14% Over IPO Price; Shah Investor's Home Up 2.4%

SRIT India Limited made a strong debut on the stock market on Tuesday, listing at a premium of 14% to its IPO price. The stock opened at Rs 148 on the NSE which is a 13.85% rise from the IPO price of Rs 130. On the BSE, it began trading at Rs 139 per share which marks a 6.92% premium. On the other hand, Shah Investor's Home Limited made a modest debut on the stock market. The stock opened at Rs 171 on both NSE and BSE which is a 2.40% rise from the IPO price of Rs 167.

SRIT India Limited, a Bengaluru-headquartered provider of Information Technology and Information Technology-enabled Services (IT/ITeS) solutions, opened its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, September 28, 2026, seeking to raise up to Rs 218.4 crore. The public issue comprises up to 1.68 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 130 per share, which values the issue at Rs 218.4 crore at the upper end of the band. Investors can bid for a minimum of 115 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

About SRIT India Limited

SRIT India Limited is a Bengaluru-headquartered IT/ITeS solutions company offering digital solutions and automation of systems through custom application development and integration services. The company designs, implements and operates digital platforms for Government entities and Enterprises in India and select overseas markets. It is strengthening its AI capabilities through AI-enabled solutions across its core verticals and has implemented large-scale, mission-critical projects.

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Operations are organised across three verticals electronic governance, telecommunications and broadband, and healthcare delivered through a full-service stack spanning architecture and design, build and integration, data migration, deployment and continuous operations and maintenance. During FY26, the Company achieved a Revenue of Rs 4,499.99 million, Ebitda Margin of 14.39% & PAT Margin of 9.62%.

Shah Investor's Home IPO Details

Shah Investor's Home is launching a Rs 90.17 crore initial public offering (IPO), comprising an entirely fresh issue of 53.99 lakh equity shares. The public issue opened for subscription on September 28 and closed on September 30, with the basis of allotment expected to be finalised on October 1. The company's shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, with a tentative listing date of October 6.

The IPO was offered in a price band of Rs 159-167 per share. Investors could apply for a minimum lot of 85 shares, translating into a minimum investment of Rs 14,195 for retail investors at the upper end of the price band. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar.

About The Company

SIHL is a retail brokerage firm with more than three decades of experience, offering a comprehensive suite of financial services, including equity and derivatives brokerage. The company facilitates investments across equities, initial public offerings (IPOs), mutual funds, and other securities. In addition to its core equity and derivatives business, SIHL provides secondary market broking services to both resident and non-resident Indian investors.

Over the years, SIHL has serviced more than 100,000 demat accounts and currently caters to over 37,810 active clients. Its distribution network includes over 184 authorised persons and 11 branches across India, with a presence in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, and Rajkot.

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