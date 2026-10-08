Skyways Air Services, Accelya Solutions, Caspian Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Skyways Air Services Ltd., Accelya Solutions India Ltd., and Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. will be on interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Accelya Solutions India Ltd. offering the highest payout among them. The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 35 per share. The company has fixed October 9, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. will offer a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, while Skyways Air Services Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per share. Both stocks are scheduled for their dividend corporate actions on October 9.

The record date is used by a company to identify shareholders eligible to receive the declared dividend. Investors typically track ex-dividend and record dates closely while planning trades around corporate actions.

READ | TCS Q2 Results: Will Weak Global Demand Continue To Impact India's Largest IT Company?

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (September 25 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by September 24 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Oct 8

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.