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Shutterstock Shares Fall After Getty Says It Will End Merger

The two online photo businesses agreed to a deal in January that valued the combined companies at $3.7 billion.

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Shutterstock Shares Fall After Getty Says It Will End Merger
The board of Getty Images voted to terminate the proposed deal after the UK's Competition and Markets Authority conditioned its approval on a sale of the company's editorial photography business, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.
(Photo: Bloomberg News)

Shares of Shutterstock Inc. plunged about 30% in after-hours trading after Getty Images Holdings Inc. said it would cancel a planned merger due to a ruling from UK regulators.

The board of Getty Images voted to terminate the proposed deal after the UK's Competition and Markets Authority conditioned its approval on a sale of the company's editorial photography business, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.

The board resolved to terminate the merger agreement after July 6, assuming there is no material change in circumstances. Getty Images said it intends to hire a financial adviser to find other financing alternatives.

ALSO READ: Astral Shares Fall Over 6% After Demerger Plan; Chemicals Business To Be Listed Separately

The two online photo businesses agreed to a deal in January that valued the combined companies at $3.7 billion.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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