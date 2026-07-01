Shutterstock Shares Fall After Getty Says It Will End Merger

Shares of Shutterstock Inc. plunged about 30% in after-hours trading after Getty Images Holdings Inc. said it would cancel a planned merger due to a ruling from UK regulators.

The board of Getty Images voted to terminate the proposed deal after the UK's Competition and Markets Authority conditioned its approval on a sale of the company's editorial photography business, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.

The board resolved to terminate the merger agreement after July 6, assuming there is no material change in circumstances. Getty Images said it intends to hire a financial adviser to find other financing alternatives.

ALSO READ: Astral Shares Fall Over 6% After Demerger Plan; Chemicals Business To Be Listed Separately

The two online photo businesses agreed to a deal in January that valued the combined companies at $3.7 billion.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.