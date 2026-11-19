Shringar House of Mangalsutra is changing its customer mix, moving beyond its traditional network of independent jewellers to supply larger organised retail chains.

The shift has already increased the contribution of corporate customers to revenue, but the bigger objective is to improve cash flows by reducing the time money remains tied up in inventory and unpaid invoices. That is becoming increasingly important as the company expands manufacturing capacity, increases its product range and finances a larger volume of business.

Corporate customers accounted for 51% of Shringar's sales in H1FY27, compared with 35% at the time of its September 2025 initial public offering. The company supplies 34 corporate clients, including Titan, Joyalukkas, P N Gadgil and Kalyan. Management wants to increase their contribution to 65% in the near term.

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The strategy addresses a longstanding challenge in Shringar's business: managing working capital across a large network of independent retailers with different ordering systems, payment practices and credit arrangements.

Larger jewellery chains typically operate through centralised procurement and inventory management systems. This gives Shringar greater visibility into orders, replenishment requirements and payment schedules. The company expects this to accelerate collections and reduce the capital tied up in receivables.

However, its financial statements show that expansion continues to absorb substantial cash. Inventory and receivables have increased, while short-term borrowings have also risen. The extent to which the changing customer mix can improve the company's cash conversion cycle will therefore be an important part of its expansion strategy.

Why Organised Retail

Until FY26, Shringar was largely a manufacturer and wholesaler of mangalsutras, supplying 1,322 independent jewellers across India.

These retailers operate on a smaller scale than corporate jewellery chains and often depend on informal credit arrangements. Management says payment terms can be set at 15 days, but some independent retailers take longer to settle their dues.

The company is now directing more business towards organised retailers, which have structured procurement and inventory management processes. Its proprietary business-to-business portal gives these customers access to a catalogue of more than 10,000 active stock-keeping units.

The portal also initiates replenishment purchase orders automatically. This creates a recurring ordering cycle, with repeat business accounting for more than 90% of sales through the model, according to the company.

Corporate customers generally operate on payment windows of 12-15 days. In some cases, delayed payments also attract interest. These arrangements are expected to improve collections and reduce the time between spending money on production and receiving payment from customers.

Management expects the shift towards corporate retailers to accelerate Shringar's operating cycle by at least 1.5 times.

The company's working-capital cycle, however, has lengthened from 63 days in FY24 to 100 days in FY26. Management's targeted improvement would bring the cycle to roughly 67 days, based on the expected acceleration in turnover.

A shorter cycle would mean less capital remains tied up in gold inventory and outstanding customer payments as the company increases production.

The Working-Capital Cost

Shringar's recent financial statements show how expansion has increased its funding requirements.

Between March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2026, inventory increased by Rs 49.4 crore to Rs 488.8 crore from Rs 439.4 crore. Trade receivables rose by Rs 121.9 crore to Rs 357.6 crore from Rs 235.7 crore over the same period. The increase in receivables was substantially higher than the rise in inventory, indicating that more capital was tied up in customer dues as the business expanded.

The company also increased its reliance on short-term borrowings. These rose to Rs 226 crore as of September 30, 2026, from Rs 179.3 crore at the end of March.

The FY26 cash flow statement provides further context on the funding pressure.

Shringar generated Rs 161.5 crore in operating profit before working-capital changes during FY26. However, working-capital requirements absorbed Rs 408 crore, including Rs 211.4 crore towards inventory and Rs 150.6 crore towards receivables. The company consequently reported an operating cash outflow of Rs 281.7 crore for the full year.

The position improved in H1FY27. Working capital consumed Rs 159.5 crore during the six months, compared with Rs 479.3 crore in H1FY26. Net operating cash outflow narrowed 81.1% to Rs 77.9 crore from Rs 412.1 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. Inventory increased 11.2%, or Rs 49.4 crore, during H1FY27. Receivables, meanwhile, grew 51.7%, in line with the expansion in sales.

The improvement in operating cash flow has not eliminated the need for external funding. Current borrowings increased by Rs 46.7 crore to Rs 226 crore during the six-month period. Liquid cash and bank deposits declined by Rs 47.1 crore to Rs 80.2 crore.

The figures show that the company's cash outflow has moderated, but its expansion continues to require funding for inventory and outstanding customer payments.

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Job Work Versus Sales

Alongside its shift in customer mix, Shringar is balancing two business models: job work and outright jewellery sales. The choice affects reported revenue and the amount of working capital required to operate the business.

Under the job work model, also known as the Advance Gold Model, corporate customers supply gold bullion upfront. Shringar manufactures the jewellery and charges a making fee. Around 30% of the company's bullion requirements are met through this arrangement. Since customers provide the gold, Shringar does not have to finance the bullion or bear the associated gold price risk.

The model accounted for Rs 28 crore of revenue in FY26, with the balance coming from outright sales.

Under the outright sales model, Shringar purchases the gold, manufactures the jewellery and invoices customers for the full value of the gold and making charges. This increases reported revenue but also requires more working capital and financing. Management says profitability is not affected by the choice between the two models, as the company earns through both arrangements.

The preference of large corporate retailers also influences the mix. Major chains may prefer purchasing finished jewellery rather than supplying gold to manufacturers in advance.

For instance, supplying 100 kg of gold requires a substantial capital commitment from a retailer. Purchasing finished jewellery instead allows the retailer to deploy that capital towards opening new showrooms, according to the company's explanation of the business model.

Bridal Jewellery Expansion

Shringar is also entering adjacent jewellery categories to utilise its expanded manufacturing capacity.

Its in-house capacity increased from 1,850 kg in FY23 to 2,625 kg in FY26, when utilisation stood at 87%. The company expanded capacity to 4,000 kg in February 2026 after moving to its new facility in Kandivali.

The company entered the gold bridal jewellery segment to absorb the additional capacity. Within six months of its launch, bridal jewellery accounted for nearly 10% of total manufacturing volume.

Shringar now supplies complete bridal sets to large retail chains, including Tanishq and Malabar Gold. This allows it to offer a wider product range to existing corporate customers without having to acquire an entirely new customer base.

Industry estimates cited by the company put bridal jewellery's share of total Indian wedding budgets at 23-25%.

Management expects bridal jewellery volumes to match those of its core mangalsutra business over the next two to three years. Achieving that target will depend on sustained retail demand and manufacturing execution.

The company is also setting up an asset-light, wholly owned subsidiary focused on affordable and lightweight jewellery. Its planned portfolio includes 9-karat gold, sterling silver and lab-grown diamonds, with products priced between Rs 2,000 and Rs 50,000.

Shringar plans to test direct-to-consumer online sales alongside specialised business-to-business distribution for the new venture. The subsidiary will operate separately from its core wholesale brand.

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The Cash Flow Test

Shringar's expansion strategy rests on increasing manufacturing volumes while shifting a larger share of sales towards corporate retail customers. It is also diversifying beyond mangalsutras into bridal and lightweight jewellery.

The move towards organised retailers is intended to address the working-capital pressures associated with its traditional wholesale business. Centralised procurement, automated replenishment and shorter payment windows could help the company collect money faster and reduce the capital tied up in receivables.

However, the balance sheet continues to reflect the cost of growth. Inventory and receivables have increased, borrowings have risen and cash balances have declined.

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