SBI Life Insurance Q4 Results: Profit Slips, Net Premium Income Jumps 16%

SBI Life Insurance Co. saw its net profit slip by 1% YoY (year-on-year) with regards to its fourth quarter financial results for the fiscal 2026, as per an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The firm saw a net profit of Rs 805 crore compared to 815 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net premium income saw an uptick of 16% to Rs 27,684 crore, in comparison to the previous fiscal's Rs 23,861 crore.

The company's 13th month persistency ratio was at 87.89% from 86.65% YoY, its 61st month persistency ratio was at 56.70% comapred to 62.06% YoY. The insurance company's solvency ratio narrowed to 1.90 from 1.96 YoY.

The firm's Value of New Business (VoNB) was at Rs 6,670 crore with growth of 12% YoY for fiscal 2025-26. Its Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) for the same period was Rs 24,270 crore with growth of 13% YoY. The firm's Assets Under Management as on March 31 was 9% at 48.7 lakh crore YoY.

The company's Operating Return on Embedded Value stood at 19.7%. Its Indian Embedded value (IEV) was at Rs 80,790 crore with 15% growth. The firm's private market leadership consists of a market share of 25.5% in Individual New Business Premium and 22.9% in Individual Rated Premium. The company's Robust Solvency ratio was at 1.90.

"The company has maintained its leadership position in Individual Rated Premium of Rs 21,900 crore with 22.9% private market share in fiscal 2026.

Shares of SBI Life Insurance ended 1.40% lower at Rs 1,884.80 compared to a 0.81% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Live Updates: Trent Profit Soars 30%, Beats Estimates; Dividend Declared; Approves Bonus Issue

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.