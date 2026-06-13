Assam Stops Aadhaar Card Issuance To Persons Aged Above 18. Here's Why

The Assam government has introduced a major policy change restricting the issuance of Aadhaar cards to individuals above 18 years of age, in a move aimed at curbing illegal immigration and strengthening identity verification systems in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision comes in response to concerns that Aadhaar, a widely used identity document for accessing welfare benefits, has in some instances been misused by suspected illegal immigrants to obtain official documentation.

He added that identity enrolment in Assam has already reached saturation levels, exceeding 100% in several districts, necessitating tighter controls, as per The Indian Express.

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Sarma clarified, however, that individuals belonging to the tea garden community and Scheduled Tribes will be excluded from the immediate restrictions and will continue to receive Aadhaar cards, noting that a significant portion of these populations was yet to be enrolled.

“We must ascertain who these people are who are taking the additional Aadhaar cards. The step is being taken to ensure that no illegal Bangladeshi obtains an Aadhaar card,” he added.

"The exemption is set to remain in effect until March 31, 2027," he stated, adding that starting April 1, 2027, adult individuals from these specific communities will no longer be eligible to receive the identification cards.

While new adult enrolments face strict curbs, standard Aadhaar issuance for individuals under the age of 18 will reportedly continue uninterrupted across the state.

Sarma said the government is taking strict steps in Aadhaar issuance to stop illegal immigration and make it harder for undocumented people to get official identity documents.

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The policy aligns with the state's ongoing priority to detect and prevent illegal migration, particularly from neighbouring Bangladesh. The government maintains that implementing these rigorous verification procedures is essential to protecting the integrity of official national records.

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