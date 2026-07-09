Sathlokhar Synergys Gains Over 3% On Multiple Order Wins

Shares of Sathlokhar Synergys rose over 3% on Thursday as the company announced fresh order wins.

The stock was trading at 313.95 per piece around 11.10 am on the NSE, gaining around 10.45 points in the intraday session today. Previously, the stock closed at Rs 303.5 apiece, while it opened at Rs 303.6 today.

Investors are weighing the increase in the existing order book with the additional orders, which further strengthens the company's revenue visibility.

Order Book at Rs 915.74 Crores with Fresh Orders

Sathlokhar Synergys, a construction company offering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, confirmed receipt of additional orders on 9 July in an exchange filing. The value of the additional orders is around Rs 75.52 crore, which increased the existing order book of the company to Rs 915.74 crore.

As the order book gets updated, investors are looking at the revised revenue visibility of the business. In this context, the company said, “This update further strengthens the Company's revenue visibility and supports its stated growth outlook for FY 2026/27. These orders will be executed within the next 03 to 09 Months.”

Of the new orders, the top three orders were from High Glory Footwear India Pvt. Ltd. with an order value of Rs 40.59 crore, followed by an order worth Rs 25.55 crore from Hong Fu Industrial Group, and the third one was from Anabond Ltd. with an order value of Rs 19.5 crore.

Share Price Performance

Even though the stock has gained over 3% today, it has been declining for over a year. The stock's return over a year is negative 21.2%, while in the past month itself tanked over 7%, compared to the broader market gains.

Also Read: GHV Infra Projects Bags Rs 7,000 Crore Deal For EPC Works Regarding Tyre Manufacturing Unit

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