Runwal Enterprises IPO Listing Today: Check GMP, Expected Listing Price Ahead Of Debut

The initial public offering (IPO) of Runwal Enterprises is set to make its stock market debut on Monday, October 5. Ahead of its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 305, in line with the issue price.

Note: GMP is entirely unofficial, based on speculative unlisted market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Here is everything you need to know about the Runwal Enterprises IPO before trading begins.

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP, Expected Listing Price

The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Runwal Enterprises IPO indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 305. With the issue price fixed at Rs 305 per share, this points to a flat listing.

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Runwal Enterprises IPO Overall Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Runwal Enterprises was subscribed 2.5 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 29.

The category-wise subscription breakdown is as follows:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 3.89 times

3.89 times Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 3.94 times

3.94 times Retail Investors: 1.12 times

The share allotment for the Runwal Enterprises IPO was finalised on Wednesday, September 30. Shares of Runwal Enterprises IPO will list on NSE and BSE on Monday, October 5.

Runwal Enterprises IPO Details

The IPO of Runwal Enterprises is entirely a fresh issue of 1.64 crore shares worth Rs 500 crore.

The final issue price was set at Rs 305 per share. The lot size for an application is 49 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,945 (based on upper price).

The issue includes a reservation of up to 1,20,274 shares for employees offered at a discount of Rs 14 to the issue price.

Runwal Enterprises IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards the following objects:

1. Prepayment or re-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company (Rs 100 crore)

2. Investment in the Material Subsidiaries namely Susneh Infrapark Pvt.Ltd. and Runwal Residency Pvt.Ltd. and Subsidiary namely Evie Real Estate Pvt.Ltd., for repayment/ pre-payment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain of their outstanding borrowings. (Rs 225 crore)

3. Funding acquisitions of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes (Rs 117.12 crore)

4. The remaining amount will be used for issue expenses (Rs 57.88 crore).

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About Runwal Enterprises Ltd.

Incorporated in February 2016, Runwal Enterprises Limited is a real estate developer with a presence across the full spectrum of real estate development, with a focus on residential projects across affordable, mid-income and luxury segments, along with commercial spaces, retail malls and educational buildings.

The company has a strong presence in Mumbai and is a recognized brand in the real estate industry. Runwal Enterprises is ranked third in Mumbai in terms of new launches and sales, with approximate market shares of 2.33% and 2.46%, respectively, between January 2023 and March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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