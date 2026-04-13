Rs 110/Share Dividend: This Small-Cap Diesel Engine Maker Declares Bumper Payout

Swaraj Engines Ltd. has declared a bumper dividend of Rs 110 after it registered an over 20% jump in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26.

The dividend is subject to approval from shareholders in the next annual general meet, the company informed. Record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payout has been set as July 3, 2026.

"The record date for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend is Friday, 3rd July, 2026. The dividend, if declared at the AGM," the filing stated.

If approved the dividend will be disbursed after July 20, 2026 within the stipulated timelines, as per the regulatory filing.

ALSO READ: Patanjali Foods To Mull Second Interim Dividend On April 21 — Check Record Date

Swaraj Engines Q4FY26

Swaraj Engine's net profit for quarter ended March 31, stood at Rs 54.6 crore against Rs 45.4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue also surged 20.2% to Rs 546 crore from 454 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

On the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation went up 21.1% year-on-year to Rs 75 crore, compared to Rs 61.9 crore.

Margin stood at 13.7%, marginally higher from 13.6% in the year-ago period.

Follow live earnings updates here: Q4 Results Today Live Updates

Swaraj Engines Share Price

The stock of Swaraj Engines closed 0.75% lower on the NSE. This compared to a 0.86% decline in the Nifty index on Monday. However, the stock has risen 9.20% year-to-date and 0.96% in the last 12 months.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.