Royal Enfield Maker Eicher Motors To Announce Q4 Results On May 22; Check Dividend Update And More

Eicher Motors Ltd., the parent company of Royal Enfield, has informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for this week. The meeting will primarily focus on the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements as well as the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full financial year 2025–26 (FY26). In its report, the company will share its performance for the January-March quarter (Q4), highlighting its revenue, profits, margins and other aspects.

Investors and analysts will closely follow the announcement as they gauge fiscal health of the company and broader sectoral trends.

Eicher Motors Q4FY26 Results Date

The company has informed the exchanges that its Board Meeting on May 22 will primarily focus on financial and corporate decisions for Q4FY26 and the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Eicher Motors Q4FY26 Dividend News

In addition, the Board is expected to evaluate and potentially recommend a dividend for the financial year 2025–26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 44th Annual General Meeting.

Eicher Motor Q4 Earnings Call

The company has also shared that after its Q4FY26 announcement, it will hold an earnings conference call with investors and analysts.

Date and Time: May 22 at 05:30 p.m. (IST)

Eicher Motors Q3FY26 v Q3FY25 Results

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 6,114 crore compared with Rs 4,973 crore in the same period last year. Ebitda increased 29.6% YoY to Rs 1,557 crore from Rs 1,201 crore,. Profit after tax grew 21% to Rs 1,421 crore versus Rs 1,170 crore in Q3FY25. Sales volume also rose 21% YoY to 3.25 lakh units.

Eicher Motors Share Price History

In the last five trading sessions on the NSE, Eicher Motors share price has declined 2.39%, while it is down 4.60% over the past one month and 3.18% over six months. Year-to-date performance shows a 5.99% decline. However, on a one-year basis, the stock remains up 27.70%. The 52-week high stands at Rs 8,230, recorded on Feb. 27, 2026 on NSE, while the 52-week low is Rs 5,219, seen on June 13, 2025. At 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, Eicher Motors shares were trading 0.85% higher at Rs 6,907.50 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.20% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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