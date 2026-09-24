RK Damani To Dolly Khanna: Here's How Much The D-Street Elites Hold Stake In NSE

The much awaited NSE shares made its Dalal Street debut on Thursday, September 24, listing at Rs 1,800 apiece on the BSE, a modest premium of 0.84% to the issue price of Rs 1,785 per share. The stock exchange platform's red herring prospectus reveals a mix of key investors, including market veterans and corporate leaders such as Radhakishan Damani, S Gopalakrishnan and Sunil Kant Munjal.

Here are key investors -

DMart founder and market veteran Radhakishan Damani holds 1.58% stake or 3.91 crore shares in NSE, valued at around Rs 6,980 crore based on the IPO upper price band of Rs 1,785 per share. Damani Estate and Finance, an entity associated with Radhakishan Damani owns 0.07% or 17.86 lakh, valued at approximately Rs 318.7 crore. Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal holds 0.41% stake or nearly a crore shares worth around Rs 1,821 crore and S Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys owns 0.38% stake or 94.2 lakh shares valued at around Rs 1,683 crore.

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Market investor Sundar Iyer and entities hold 0.24% or, while Chandrakant Vallabhaji Gogri, promoter of the Aarti Group, owns 0.07%. Dolly Khanna, another well-known market investor, holds a 0.06% stake.

NSE IPO was open for subscription from September 17 to September 21 and was subscribed by a strong 5.71 times in total. It attracted bids amounting to Rs 90,287.33 crore as against the issue size of Rs 22,568.94 crore.

NSE IPO was the second-largest public issue in India after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024ndtv.

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