RITES Shares In Focus As PL Capital Remains Bullish On Execution-Led Growth, Sustainable Margins — Check Target Price

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PL Capital Report

RITES Ltd. shares in focus after PL Capital reiterated a ‘Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 275, citing strong execution-led growth visibility despite near-term margin normalisation.

The brokerage hosted RITES management for an NDR, where management reiterated its confidence in the medium-term growth outlook, supported by a relatively young order book, with around two-thirds of projects (12–18 months old) entering the execution phase over FY27–28.

The company targets an order book of Rs 10,000 crore by FY27-end, with at least 80% of new orders through competitive bidding, and guides for 10–20% revenue growth, while PAT growth is expected to trail initially as Ebitda margins normalize from the historical 27–28% to a sustainable 18–20%, with a minimum 15% PAT margin.

The company also highlighted its record export order book of Rs 2,100 crore, comprising Rs 1,750 crore in rolling stock and Rs 350 crore in consultancy, providing strong execution visibility through projects in Bangladesh, Mozambique, South Africa, Guyana and Nepal.

PL Capital continues to like RITES for its asset-light business model, negative working capital cycle and expected ~19% RoE by FY28E.

The brokerage models a 16% revenue CAGR over FY26–28E and, maintaining our 25x FY28E P/E, retain Buy with a target price of Rs 275, along with an attractive 4–5.0% dividend yield.

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