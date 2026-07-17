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Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Federal Bank, Havells, Tata Technologies Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Reliance Industries is expected to report revenue at Rs 3,01,024 crore and profit at Rs 20,451.6 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 46,367 crore with margin at 15.40%.

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Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Federal Bank, Havells, Tata Technologies Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.
Source: Unsplash

Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Federal Bank, Havells India, Poonawalla Fincorp and Tata Technologies will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year on Friday, July 17. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Reliance Industries is expected to report revenue at Rs 3,01,024 crore and profit at Rs 20,451.6 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 46,367 crore with margin at 15.40%. JSW Steel is expected to report revenue at Rs 45,109.21 crore and profit at Rs 3,148.6 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 8,322 crore with margin at 19.30%.

Federal Bank is expected to report net profit at Rs 1,185.7 crore, net interest income (NII) at Rs 2,850.6 crore, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.64% and net non-performing assets (NNPA) at 0.21%.

Tata Technologies is expected to report revenue at Rs 1,621.4 crore and profit at Rs 186.3 crore. EBIT is expected to be at Rs 225.8 crore with margin at 14.01%.

Earnings Estimates

CompanyRevenueEbitda/EbitMarginProfitNIIGNPANNPA
Reliance IndustriesRs 3,01,024 crRs 46,367 cr15.40%Rs 20,451.6 cr---
JSW SteelRs 45,109.21 crRs 8,322 cr19.30%Rs 3,148.6 cr---
Federal Bank---Rs 1,185.7 crRs 2,850.6 crore1.64%0.21%
Havells IndiaRs 6,476.2 crRs 615.5 cr9.54%Rs 420.5 cr---
Tata TechnologiesRs 1,621.4 crRs 225.8 cr (EBIT)14.01%Rs 186.3 cr---

Earnings Today

Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Federal Bank, Havells India, Oberoi Realty, Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Technologies, Central Bank of India, RBL Bank, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Globus Spirits, Navkar Corporation, Amal, Chembond Material Technologies, Pil Italica Lifestyle, Radhe Developers (India), Lakhotia Polyesters, Mantra Capital, Nam Securities, B2B Software Technologies, Vivimed Labs, TOYAM SPORTS, Lake Shore Realty, Nalin Lease Finance and Roselabs Finance.

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