RailTel Share Price Gains Over 13% On Receiving Orders Worth Rs 608 Crore

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. share price gained over 13% on Wednesday after the company received multiple orders totaling Rs 608.51 crore. The stock was trading 12.85% higher at Rs 321 per share at 10:04 a.m.

The company received Letters of Acceptance (LoA) for two orders from Rail Vikas Nigam, totaling Rs 564.5 crore.

Another order was received from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board worth Rs 43.96 crore to provide security-related ancillary services during the recruitment examination. Both projects are expected to be completed by April 2028. However, an order worth Rs 17.12 crore was cancelled by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti due to administrative issues.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. Share Price Today

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.

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Shares of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. rose as high as 14.46% with the stock trading Rs 325.50 intraday high till 11:12 a.m. This compares to a 1.43% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 6.03% in the last 12 months and dipped 12.47% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.34 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.13.

Out of 34 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, four maintain a "hold", and one maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 4529.59 implies an upside of 15.3%



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