Q4 Results Today: HDB Financial, ICICI Lombard Among 10+ Firms Declaring Quarterly Results On April 15

Over 10 companies will declare results for Q4FY26 on April 15. Major companies include HDB Financial Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Elecon Engineering Company, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Tejas Networks. The results will help investors and analysts gauge how the companies fared in the fourth quarter of FY26. Some of them have also announced the schedule for their earnings call to discuss the Q4FY26 results.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On April 15

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd., Citi Port Financial Services Ltd., Continental Controls Ltd., Elecon Engineering Company Ltd., GTPL Hathway Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd., Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd., Nikki Global Finance Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., SPEL Semiconductor Ltd., Tejas Networks Ltd., Tulsi Extrusions Ltd.

HDB Financial Services Q3FY26 Results

HDB Financial Services reported a 12.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,673.5 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,143.6 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 36.3% YoY to Rs 643.9 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 472.3 crore in Q3FY25.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3FY26 Results

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company saw a 12.4% YoY increase in total income to Rs 6,610.15 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 5,882.83 crore in Q3FY25. Profit after tax fell 9% YoY to Rs 658.76 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 724.38 crore in Q3FY25.

Elecon Engineering Company Q3FY26 Results

Elecon Engineering Company reported a 4.8% YoY rise in total income to Rs 570.59 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 544.53 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit declined 33% YoY to Rs 71.99 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 107.54 crore in Q3FY25.

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