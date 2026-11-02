Q2 Results Today: Full List Of Companies Declaring Quarterly Results On Nov. 2

Around 215 companies are scheduled to announce their September-quarter earnings on Monday, November 2, as the Q2 FY27 results season gathers pace. The list covers companies across several sectors, including FMCG, automobiles, metals, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, infrastructure, logistics, technology and financial services.
Among the prominent names declaring their results are ITC, Marico, Escorts Kubota, National Aluminium Company (NALCO), Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), UPL, Petronet LNG, NLC India, KEC International, Granules India and Devyani International.
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List Of 100 Major Companies Declaring Q2 Results On November 2
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The following is a list of 100 prominent companies selected from the approximately 215 companies scheduled to report their Q2 FY27 results on November 2.
ITC
Marico
Escorts Kubota
National Aluminium Company
Container Corporation of India
UPL
Petronet LNG
NLC India
Tata Investment Corporation
KEC International
PTC India
MOIL
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
Granules India
Carborundum Universal
Devyani International
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
Wockhardt
DOMS Industries
PCBL Chemical
KRBL
Trident
JK Paper
Balmer Lawrie
Arvind Fashions
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
Lloyds Engineering Works
Eureka Forbes
Fine Organic Industries
Epigral
Capillary Technologies
Happiest Minds Technologies
IdeaForge Technology
BLS E-Services
One Mobikwik Systems
Thomas Cook India
Wonderla Holidays
Ventive Hospitality
TV Today Network
Shemaroo Entertainment
TBO Tek
Signpost India
Vesuvius India
IFB Agro Industries
Kitex Garments
Kewal Kiran Clothing
JTL Industries
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems
EPACK Prefab Technologies
PSP Projects
Puravankara
VRL Logistics
Nirlon
Nelcast
Nitin Castings
Mold-Tek Packaging
Greenpanel Industries
HLE Glascoat
Flair Writing Industries
Gopal Snacks
Balaji Amines
Banswara Syntex
Rupa & Company
Shree Pushkar Chemicals
TANFAC Industries
Tamilnadu Petroproducts
Zuari Agro Chemicals
Bharat Wire Ropes
BPL
BirlaNu
Alankit
Krsnaa Diagnostics
Ginni Filaments
Orient Technologies
Narmada Agrobase
Goyal Aluminiums
Axtel Industries
Avance Technologies
Avonmore Capital & Management Services
CSL Finance
DCM Financial Services
LKP Securities
Lead Financial Services
Fusion Finance
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
Jay Bharat Maruti
Jyoti Structures
Kanohar Electricals
Kiran Vyapar
NDL Ventures
RSWM
Sanghvi Movers
Triveni Engineering & Industries
Jindal Industries
Shree Ganesh Remedies
Shree Securities
Walchandnagar Industries
Xtranet Technologies
Zuari Industries
Also Read | NSDL Q2 Results: Consolidated Net Profit Rises 24.6% QoQ To Rs 122.5 Crore, Total Income Up 3.9%
How Did Major Companies Perform In Q1 FY27?
The September-quarter earnings will come against different operating performances in the June quarter.
ITC Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 27.1% To Rs 3,579 Crore
ITC reported a 27.1% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 3,579 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 4,911 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Revenue from operations also contracted 14.5% to Rs 16,907 crore from Rs 19,761 crore a year earlier. The decline extended to operating earnings, with EBITDA falling 27.9% to Rs 4,514 crore against Rs 6,261 crore in Q1 FY26.
The company's EBITDA margin declined to 26.7% from 31.7%, marking a contraction of 500 basis points.
Marico Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 25% To Rs 630 Crore
Marico reported a stronger performance in Q1 FY27, with revenue increasing 22.9% year-on-year to Rs 3,957 crore. Net profit climbed 25% to Rs 630 crore during the quarter.
The company also recorded 25% growth in EBITDA, which reached Rs 819 crore. Its EBITDA margin improved to 20.7% from 20.3% in the corresponding quarter last year, representing an expansion of 40 basis points.
Escorts Kubota Q1 Results: Revenue Jumps 28.3% To Rs 3,207.55 Crore
Escorts Kubota reported a 28.3% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,207.55 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2,500.05 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its agricultural machinery business remained the largest contributor, generating revenue of Rs 2,790.90 crore. This represented a 27% increase from Rs 2,197.89 crore reported in Q1 FY26.
However, profit growth was considerably slower than revenue growth. Net profit from continuing operations increased 4.4% to Rs 385.94 crore against Rs 369.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
NALCO Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 16.3% QoQ To Rs 2,003 Crore
National Aluminium Company (NALCO) reported an improvement in its consolidated financial performance in Q1 FY27 compared with the March quarter.
Consolidated revenue increased 5.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 5,302 crore from Rs 5,013 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA rose 15.2% to Rs 2,708 crore, while net profit increased 16.3% to Rs 2,003 crore against Rs 1,722 crore in the previous quarter.
The improvement in operating profitability was also visible in its margins. EBITDA margin expanded to 51.1% from 46.9%, marking an increase of 420 basis points.
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