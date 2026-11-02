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Q2 Results Today: Full List Of Companies Declaring Quarterly Results On Nov. 2

ITC, Marico, Escorts Kubota and NALCO are among the prominent companies scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on November 2. Check the complete list of 100 companies reporting their September-quarter earnings.

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Q2 Results Today: Full List Of Companies Declaring Quarterly Results On Nov. 2
ITC, Marico, NALCO and Escorts Kubota will be among the stocks in focus.
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Around 215 companies are scheduled to announce their September-quarter earnings on Monday, November 2, as the Q2 FY27 results season gathers pace. The list covers companies across several sectors, including FMCG, automobiles, metals, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, infrastructure, logistics, technology and financial services.

Among the prominent names declaring their results are ITC, Marico, Escorts Kubota, National Aluminium Company (NALCO), Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), UPL, Petronet LNG, NLC India, KEC International, Granules India and Devyani International.

List Of 100 Major Companies Declaring Q2 Results On November 2

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The following is a list of 100 prominent companies selected from the approximately 215 companies scheduled to report their Q2 FY27 results on November 2.

  1. ITC

  2. Marico

  3. Escorts Kubota

  4. National Aluminium Company

  5. Container Corporation of India

  6. UPL

  7. Petronet LNG

  8. NLC India

  9. Tata Investment Corporation

  10. KEC International

  11. PTC India

  12. MOIL

  13. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

  14. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

  15. Granules India

  16. Carborundum Universal

  17. Devyani International

  18. Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals

  19. Wockhardt

  20. DOMS Industries

  21. PCBL Chemical

  22. KRBL

  23. Trident

  24. JK Paper

  25. Balmer Lawrie

  26. Arvind Fashions

  27. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

  28. Lloyds Engineering Works

  29. Eureka Forbes

  30. Fine Organic Industries

  31. Epigral

  32. Capillary Technologies

  33. Happiest Minds Technologies

  34. IdeaForge Technology

  35. BLS E-Services

  36. One Mobikwik Systems

  37. Thomas Cook India

  38. Wonderla Holidays

  39. Ventive Hospitality

  40. TV Today Network

  41. Shemaroo Entertainment

  42. TBO Tek

  43. Signpost India

  44. Vesuvius India

  45. IFB Agro Industries

  46. Kitex Garments

  47. Kewal Kiran Clothing

  48. JTL Industries

  49. Divgi TorqTransfer Systems

  50. EPACK Prefab Technologies

  51. PSP Projects

  52. Puravankara

  53. VRL Logistics

  54. Nirlon

  55. Nelcast

  56. Nitin Castings

  57. Mold-Tek Packaging

  58. Greenpanel Industries

  59. HLE Glascoat

  60. Flair Writing Industries

  61. Gopal Snacks

  62. Balaji Amines

  63. Banswara Syntex

  64. Rupa & Company

  65. Shree Pushkar Chemicals

  66. TANFAC Industries

  67. Tamilnadu Petroproducts

  68. Zuari Agro Chemicals

  69. Bharat Wire Ropes

  70. BPL

  71. BirlaNu

  72. Alankit

  73. Krsnaa Diagnostics

  74. Ginni Filaments

  75. Orient Technologies

  76. Narmada Agrobase

  77. Goyal Aluminiums

  78. Axtel Industries

  79. Avance Technologies

  80. Avonmore Capital & Management Services

  81. CSL Finance

  82. DCM Financial Services

  83. LKP Securities

  84. Lead Financial Services

  85. Fusion Finance

  86. JHS Svendgaard Laboratories

  87. Jay Bharat Maruti

  88. Jyoti Structures

  89. Kanohar Electricals

  90. Kiran Vyapar

  91. NDL Ventures

  92. RSWM

  93. Sanghvi Movers

  94. Triveni Engineering & Industries

  95. Jindal Industries

  96. Shree Ganesh Remedies

  97. Shree Securities

  98. Walchandnagar Industries

  99. Xtranet Technologies

  100. Zuari Industries

Also Read | NSDL Q2 Results: Consolidated Net Profit Rises 24.6% QoQ To Rs 122.5 Crore, Total Income Up 3.9%

How Did Major Companies Perform In Q1 FY27?

The September-quarter earnings will come against different operating performances in the June quarter.

ITC Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 27.1% To Rs 3,579 Crore

ITC reported a 27.1% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 3,579 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 4,911 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations also contracted 14.5% to Rs 16,907 crore from Rs 19,761 crore a year earlier. The decline extended to operating earnings, with EBITDA falling 27.9% to Rs 4,514 crore against Rs 6,261 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company's EBITDA margin declined to 26.7% from 31.7%, marking a contraction of 500 basis points. 

Marico Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 25% To Rs 630 Crore

Marico reported a stronger performance in Q1 FY27, with revenue increasing 22.9% year-on-year to Rs 3,957 crore. Net profit climbed 25% to Rs 630 crore during the quarter.

The company also recorded 25% growth in EBITDA, which reached Rs 819 crore. Its EBITDA margin improved to 20.7% from 20.3% in the corresponding quarter last year, representing an expansion of 40 basis points.

Escorts Kubota Q1 Results: Revenue Jumps 28.3% To Rs 3,207.55 Crore

Escorts Kubota reported a 28.3% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,207.55 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2,500.05 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its agricultural machinery business remained the largest contributor, generating revenue of Rs 2,790.90 crore. This represented a 27% increase from Rs 2,197.89 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

However, profit growth was considerably slower than revenue growth. Net profit from continuing operations increased 4.4% to Rs 385.94 crore against Rs 369.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

NALCO Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 16.3% QoQ To Rs 2,003 Crore

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) reported an improvement in its consolidated financial performance in Q1 FY27 compared with the March quarter.

Consolidated revenue increased 5.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 5,302 crore from Rs 5,013 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA rose 15.2% to Rs 2,708 crore, while net profit increased 16.3% to Rs 2,003 crore against Rs 1,722 crore in the previous quarter.

The improvement in operating profitability was also visible in its margins. EBITDA margin expanded to 51.1% from 46.9%, marking an increase of 420 basis points.

Also Read | Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Q2 Results: PAT More Than Doubles 126% To Rs 53 Crore, Revenue Rises 11%

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Q2 Results Today: Full List Of Companies Declaring Quarterly Results On Nov. 2

Q2 Results Today: Full List Of Companies Declaring Quarterly Results On Nov. 2

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