Q2 Results Today: Full List Of Companies Declaring Quarterly Results On Nov. 2

Around 215 companies are scheduled to announce their September-quarter earnings on Monday, November 2, as the Q2 FY27 results season gathers pace. The list covers companies across several sectors, including FMCG, automobiles, metals, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, infrastructure, logistics, technology and financial services.

Among the prominent names declaring their results are ITC, Marico, Escorts Kubota, National Aluminium Company (NALCO), Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), UPL, Petronet LNG, NLC India, KEC International, Granules India and Devyani International.

List Of 100 Major Companies Declaring Q2 Results On November 2

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The following is a list of 100 prominent companies selected from the approximately 215 companies scheduled to report their Q2 FY27 results on November 2.

ITC Marico Escorts Kubota National Aluminium Company Container Corporation of India UPL Petronet LNG NLC India Tata Investment Corporation KEC International PTC India MOIL Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Granules India Carborundum Universal Devyani International Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Wockhardt DOMS Industries PCBL Chemical KRBL Trident JK Paper Balmer Lawrie Arvind Fashions Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Lloyds Engineering Works Eureka Forbes Fine Organic Industries Epigral Capillary Technologies Happiest Minds Technologies IdeaForge Technology BLS E-Services One Mobikwik Systems Thomas Cook India Wonderla Holidays Ventive Hospitality TV Today Network Shemaroo Entertainment TBO Tek Signpost India Vesuvius India IFB Agro Industries Kitex Garments Kewal Kiran Clothing JTL Industries Divgi TorqTransfer Systems EPACK Prefab Technologies PSP Projects Puravankara VRL Logistics Nirlon Nelcast Nitin Castings Mold-Tek Packaging Greenpanel Industries HLE Glascoat Flair Writing Industries Gopal Snacks Balaji Amines Banswara Syntex Rupa & Company Shree Pushkar Chemicals TANFAC Industries Tamilnadu Petroproducts Zuari Agro Chemicals Bharat Wire Ropes BPL BirlaNu Alankit Krsnaa Diagnostics Ginni Filaments Orient Technologies Narmada Agrobase Goyal Aluminiums Axtel Industries Avance Technologies Avonmore Capital & Management Services CSL Finance DCM Financial Services LKP Securities Lead Financial Services Fusion Finance JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Jay Bharat Maruti Jyoti Structures Kanohar Electricals Kiran Vyapar NDL Ventures RSWM Sanghvi Movers Triveni Engineering & Industries Jindal Industries Shree Ganesh Remedies Shree Securities Walchandnagar Industries Xtranet Technologies Zuari Industries

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How Did Major Companies Perform In Q1 FY27?

The September-quarter earnings will come against different operating performances in the June quarter.

ITC Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 27.1% To Rs 3,579 Crore

ITC reported a 27.1% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 3,579 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 4,911 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations also contracted 14.5% to Rs 16,907 crore from Rs 19,761 crore a year earlier. The decline extended to operating earnings, with EBITDA falling 27.9% to Rs 4,514 crore against Rs 6,261 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company's EBITDA margin declined to 26.7% from 31.7%, marking a contraction of 500 basis points.

Marico Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 25% To Rs 630 Crore

Marico reported a stronger performance in Q1 FY27, with revenue increasing 22.9% year-on-year to Rs 3,957 crore. Net profit climbed 25% to Rs 630 crore during the quarter.

The company also recorded 25% growth in EBITDA, which reached Rs 819 crore. Its EBITDA margin improved to 20.7% from 20.3% in the corresponding quarter last year, representing an expansion of 40 basis points.

Escorts Kubota Q1 Results: Revenue Jumps 28.3% To Rs 3,207.55 Crore

Escorts Kubota reported a 28.3% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,207.55 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2,500.05 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its agricultural machinery business remained the largest contributor, generating revenue of Rs 2,790.90 crore. This represented a 27% increase from Rs 2,197.89 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

However, profit growth was considerably slower than revenue growth. Net profit from continuing operations increased 4.4% to Rs 385.94 crore against Rs 369.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

NALCO Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 16.3% QoQ To Rs 2,003 Crore

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) reported an improvement in its consolidated financial performance in Q1 FY27 compared with the March quarter.

Consolidated revenue increased 5.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 5,302 crore from Rs 5,013 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA rose 15.2% to Rs 2,708 crore, while net profit increased 16.3% to Rs 2,003 crore against Rs 1,722 crore in the previous quarter.

The improvement in operating profitability was also visible in its margins. EBITDA margin expanded to 51.1% from 46.9%, marking an increase of 420 basis points.

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