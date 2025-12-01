Q2 GDP Boost: Nifty 50 Eyes Gap-Up Opening Today—Experts Pick 15 Stocks For Near-Term

D-Street experts predict a positive start with the GDP boost supporting the near-term sentiment. "Domestically, the stronger-than-expected Q2 GDP print, driven by resilient manufacturing, solid construction activity, and healthy private consumption, is set to support sentiment in the near term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

"With robust GDP momentum and improving credit growth providing a solid backdrop for earnings acceleration in H2, the medium-term outlook remains positive. However, pockets of short-term volatility may persist, influenced by global cues and central bank policy announcements," said Nair.

According to Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, the market has entered a new chapter — Nifty has surged past its 14-month resistance zone to register a fresh all-time high.

"It posted its strongest weekly and monthly close ever, giving bulls a solid victory. Strength wasn’t limited to the frontline index. Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Infra have hit lifetime highs, indicating that leadership sectors still display conviction." said Shah.