Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Slightly Higher Open; Concor, Wipro, Whirlpool India Shares In Focus

Jefferies has initiated coverage on Lenskart, India’s largest tech-driven eyewear retailer, highlighting its strong long-term potential despite currently holding just 5% market share. The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' call, at a price target of Rs 500 apiece.

The firm believes Lenskart’s vertically integrated, omni-channel model spanning design, manufacturing, and retail gives it significant cost advantages, faster delivery capabilities, and a superior customer experience.