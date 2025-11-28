Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Slightly Higher Open; Concor, Wipro, Whirlpool India Shares In Focus
Jefferies Backs Lenskart With Bullish Call Despite Limited Market Share — Here's Why
Jefferies has initiated coverage on Lenskart, India’s largest tech-driven eyewear retailer, highlighting its strong long-term potential despite currently holding just 5% market share. The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' call, at a price target of Rs 500 apiece.
The firm believes Lenskart’s vertically integrated, omni-channel model spanning design, manufacturing, and retail gives it significant cost advantages, faster delivery capabilities, and a superior customer experience.
Five Stocks To Buy: Aurobindo Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Indian Metals, Samvardhana Motherson, Zee Entertainment
NDTV Profit brought five stock recommendations from various brokerages and analysts for Friday's session. Stocks from metals, financials, media, and auto component manufacturing segments made it to stock recommendation list for Friday.
IPO News: Aequs Sets Price Band, IPO To Open On Dec 3
Aequs India on Friday announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering. The IPO will open for subscription on Dec. 3 and close on Dec. 5.
Price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 118 - Rs 124 per share, according to the company statement.
Q2 GDP Preview: India’s Economic Growth Outlook Muddied By US Trade Deal Woes
India’s economy and financial markets are sending conflicting signals about the growth outlook, complicating policymakers’ efforts to support activity as high US tariffs weigh on prospects.
Gross domestic product likely expanded at a rapid pace of more than 7% last quarter, yet inflation is at a record low of under 1%, largely because of a collapse in food prices. The rupee has plunged to an all-time low of about 90 to the dollar, while the stock market is soaring. Imports surged last month after the government cut taxes, but exports have plummeted.
The GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 26,421 as of 6:53 a.m., which implied flat open with a positive bias.
Traders will keep an eye on Container Corp of India, Whirlpool of India Ltd., and Wipro India Ltd. shares prices.
Nifty settled above 26,200 mark on Wednesday, just 72 points away from a record-high. The benchmark also recorded the biggest intraday gain since 26 June 2025, while broader market indices gained for a second consecutive session.