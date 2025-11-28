Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia Q2 GDP Live: IIP Data Delayed To December 1; Fiscal Deficit, Growth Readings Awaited
India Q2 GDP Live: IIP Data Delayed To December 1; Fiscal Deficit, Growth Readings Awaited

Key macro-economic data releases are lined up for today, ranging from India's Q2 GDP growth to fiscal deficit and IIP numbers. Stay tuned here for the live coverage.

28 Nov 2025, 03:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Key macro-economic data releases are lined up for today, ranging from India's Q2 GDP growth to fiscal deficit and IIP numbers. Stay tuned here for the live coverage. (A steel factory. | Source: Pexels)
Key macro-economic data releases are lined up for today, ranging from India's Q2 GDP growth to fiscal deficit and IIP numbers. Stay tuned here for the live coverage. (A steel factory. | Source: Pexels)
India's second quarter GDP growth, along with fiscal deficit data and Index of Industrial Production stats will be released today. Stay tuned here for all the real-time updates on the key macro-economic data releases.
India IIP Data Live: Delayed Till Dec. 1

India has reportedly delayed the release of IIP or Index of Industrial Production till December 1, Monday. The Minstry of Statistics has delated Oct IIP data and rescheduled it to Dec. 1, as it was coninciding with the second quarter GDP data.


India Q2 GDP Live: GDP Growth Expectations

Nirmal Bang expects India’s GDP growth for the second quarter of the fiscal year at 7%, higher than its earlier estimate of 6.5%, supported by strong festive demand and robust manufacturing activity.

The brokerage has also revised financial year 2026 GDP growth upward to 7% from 6.5%, citing better-than-expected performance in the second quarter.


India Q2 GDP Live: Growth Outlook, Forecast And More

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of India's gross domestic product numbers for the July-September quarter.

The official data on GDP is expected soon and the financial markets are sending conflicting signals about the growth outlook, complicating policymakers’ efforts to support activity as high US tariffs weigh on prospects.

In this live blog, we will also be covering the the fiscal deficit and industrial production numbers that are scheduled to be released today.

So stay with us as we bring you real-time updates on these key macro-economic data.

