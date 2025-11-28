India Q2 GDP Live: IIP Data Delayed To December 1; Fiscal Deficit, Growth Readings Awaited

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of India's gross domestic product numbers for the July-September quarter.

The official data on GDP is expected soon and the financial markets are sending conflicting signals about the growth outlook, complicating policymakers’ efforts to support activity as high US tariffs weigh on prospects.

In this live blog, we will also be covering the the fiscal deficit and industrial production numbers that are scheduled to be released today.

So stay with us as we bring you real-time updates on these key macro-economic data.