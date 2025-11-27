Nifty Hits Record High After 14 Month — Key Reasons Behind The Rally
Nifty 50 hit an all-time high on Thursday after 289 trading sessions with Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. leading the gains. BSE Sensex also rose over 300 points to 85,940.24. The surge was buoyed by positive global cues and surge in Nifty Bank.
The Nifty 50 surged 0.34% to hit 26,295.55, while the Sensex climbed 329.77 points to 85,939.28. This comes after the indices rose over 1.2% each in the previous session.
Global Cues
Japan and China led Asian gains, with Topix rising 0.5% and China’s Shanghai Composite gaining 0.49%. The S&P 500 also posted another strong session of solid advances on Wednesday, with the Dow adding over 300 points and the Nasdaq up 0.82%.
Asian indices mostly followed suit— Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.28% and Taiwan’s Taiex rallied nearly 0.47%. South Korea's Kospi also rose 0.36%. However, Australia’s ASX 200 fell 0.04%.
Fed Raste Cut Hopes
US retail sales came in weaker than expected on Tuesday, and consumer confidence softened, increasing hopes that the US Federal Reserve may cut rates in December.
Two Fed officials also signalled support for a rate cut.