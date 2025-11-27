Nifty Hits Record High After 14 Month — Key Reasons Behind The Rally

Nifty 50 hit an all-time high on Thursday after 289 trading sessions with Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. leading the gains. BSE Sensex also rose over 300 points to 85,940.24. The surge was buoyed by positive global cues and surge in Nifty Bank.

The Nifty 50 surged 0.34% to hit 26,295.55, while the Sensex climbed 329.77 points to 85,939.28. This comes after the indices rose over 1.2% each in the previous session.