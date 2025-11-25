Cut Or Hold? US Fed Chair Powell Navigates Divided FOMC As Dollar Stays Muted Near 100-Mark
Allies of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have laid the groundwork for him to push through an interest rate cut during the central bank’s December 9-10 meeting. The decision is likely to be contested in an increasingly divided rate-setting committee, especially as a lack of clear data points for October leave the Fed flying blind into its final meeting for the year.
Powell is likely to weigh two options – one involving an immediate rate cut before adopting a more cautious stance for further decisions, while the alternative is to hold rates steady and reassess in January. Williams said the Fed had reason to cut rates now and prevent further weakness in the labor market.
A December rate cut is also in line with the agenda Powell set in August, with the Fed now having cut rates in two consecutive meetings. But other Fed members have struck a far more cautious stance on a December cut, arguing that inflation risks still persist, while the labor market is still resilient enough to not warrant immediate easing.
On Monday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the job market was weak enough to warrant another quarter-point rate cut in December, though action beyond that depended on a flood of data that was delayed by the federal government shutdown.
US dollar stays muted near 100-mark
The dollar index was muted near 100 on Tuesday, remaining sideways for a fourth straight session as dovish remarks from Federal Reserve officials strengthened expectations for a near-term interest rate cut. Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled support for a December cut, citing rising labor market risks and echoing comments from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and New York Fed President John Williams.
Waller also noted that policy decisions next year will depend heavily on a wave of delayed data following the government shutdown. Markets are now pricing in an 81% chance of a 25 basis point reduction next month, up sharply from 42.4% a week ago.
Investors now look ahead to a series of US economic releases this week for further guidance, including retail sales, producer price index, durable goods orders and weekly jobless claims. The dollar traded flat to slightly weaker against other major currencies. MCX Gold December futures in tandem with the global trends, may stay positive and Rs. 125,100/10g is Resistance for intraday today.
This is a developing story