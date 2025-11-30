Trade Setup For Dec. 1: Nifty Finds Immediate Support At 26,000

The NSE Nifty 50, which ended last week on a muted note, is likely to maintain an overall positive bias and gradually head towards the 26,500 level in the coming sessions, according to Bajaj Broking Research.

The Nifty formed a small-bodied candle with shadows in either direction, signalling consolidation amid stock-specific action near the all-time high, Bajaj Broking said.

The last two-months uptrend has remained well within a rising channel, indicating sustained demand at a higher level. Immediate support is placed at the last week breakout area of 26,000, it said.

Short-term support is positioned in the 25,800–25,700 zone, which is an important level to monitor from a short-term perspective, sustaining above which will keep the bias positive, Bajaj Broking added.

On the upside, key resistance levels for the index are seen at 26,350-26,500, according to Angel One Equity Technical Analyst Rajesh Bhosale.