From Petronet LNG, Apollo Hospitals To Max Financials — Check HDFC Securities Latest Ratings, Target Prices After Q1 Results

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Tata Motors CV, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Apollo Hospitals, Max Financial Services, Petronet LNG, Sansera Engineering, Relaxo Footwears, Bata India and Eureka Forbes are among the stocks in focus after HDFC Securities reviewed their June-quarter performance, retaining a constructive stance on healthcare, insurance and engineering names while remaining cautious on select auto, footwear and energy stocks.

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Apollo Hospitals

Among the brokerage's preferred picks, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise retained a 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 10,000, up from Rs 9,680. The brokerage cited strong growth visibility across its hospitals, HealthCo and AHLL businesses, supported by improving occupancy, higher average revenue per patient and ongoing capacity expansion plans. Apollo Hospitals reported 21% revenue growth and 28% Ebitda growth in the June quarter.

Max Financial Services

The brokerage maintained an 'ADD' rating on Max Financial Services with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,765, citing strong APE and VNB growth, improving product mix and favourable yield-curve movements.

Sansera Engineering

HDFC Securities reiterated its 'BUY' rating on Sansera Engineering and sharply raised its target price to Rs 4,140 from Rs 3,382, driven by strong traction in the Aerospace, Defence and Semiconductor (ADS) segment and improving earnings visibility.

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Hdfc Securities Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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