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From Petronet LNG, Apollo Hospitals To Max Financials — Check HDFC Securities Latest Ratings, Target Prices After Q1 Results

Among the stocks under coverage, Eureka Forbes offers the highest upside potential at around 45%, followed by Max Financial Services Apollo Hospitals.

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From Petronet LNG, Apollo Hospitals To Max Financials — Check HDFC Securities Latest Ratings, Target Prices After Q1 Results
ata Motors CV, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Apollo Hospitals and more stocks in focus after Q1 results.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
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Tata Motors Ltd
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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
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Petronet LNG Ltd.
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Eureka Forbes Ltd
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Max Financial Services Ltd.
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Bata India Ltd.
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Sansera Engineering Ltd
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Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Tata Motors CV, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Apollo Hospitals, Max Financial Services, Petronet LNG, Sansera Engineering, Relaxo Footwears, Bata India and Eureka Forbes are among the stocks in focus after HDFC Securities reviewed their June-quarter performance, retaining a constructive stance on healthcare, insurance and engineering names while remaining cautious on select auto, footwear and energy stocks.

ALSO READ: Mamaearth Parent Honasa Shares May Rally 50%, Says ICICI Securities After Strong Q1 Results — Check Hiked Target Price

Apollo Hospitals

Among the brokerage's preferred picks, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise retained a 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 10,000, up from Rs 9,680. The brokerage cited strong growth visibility across its hospitals, HealthCo and AHLL businesses, supported by improving occupancy, higher average revenue per patient and ongoing capacity expansion plans. Apollo Hospitals reported 21% revenue growth and 28% Ebitda growth in the June quarter.

Max Financial Services

The brokerage maintained an 'ADD' rating on Max Financial Services with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,765, citing strong APE and VNB growth, improving product mix and favourable yield-curve movements.

Sansera Engineering

HDFC Securities reiterated its 'BUY' rating on Sansera Engineering and sharply raised its target price to Rs 4,140 from Rs 3,382, driven by strong traction in the Aerospace, Defence and Semiconductor (ADS) segment and improving earnings visibility.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Q1.pdf
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DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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