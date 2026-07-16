Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Paytm Share Price In Focus As Fintech Giant To Declare Issue On July 20

Paytm Share Price In Focus As Fintech Giant To Declare Issue On July 20

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Paytm Share Price In Focus As Fintech Giant To Declare Issue On July 20

Shares of One97 Communications, the operator of Paytm will be in focus during Thursday's trading session as the leading fintech giant announced that it will declare a bonus issue of shares on July 20, 2026. In a regulayory filing to the stock exchanges, Paytm declared that it will conduct a board meeting on Monday to consider and approve the April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27). Along with the first quarter earnings for the current fiscal, Paytm board will also consider a proposal for the issuance of bonus shares to the company's shareholders.

''We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of One 97 Communications Limited ("Company") is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 20, 2026, inter-alia to: A. consider and approve Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. B. consider a proposal for Issuance of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company, subject to necessary approvals,'' said Paytm in its stock exchange filing.`

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Laser Power & Infra Shares List At 25% Premium On Stock Market Debut

Laser Power & Infra Shares List At 25% Premium On Stock Market Debut

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com