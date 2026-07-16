Paytm Share Price In Focus As Fintech Giant To Declare Issue On July 20

Shares of One97 Communications, the operator of Paytm will be in focus during Thursday's trading session as the leading fintech giant announced that it will declare a bonus issue of shares on July 20, 2026. In a regulayory filing to the stock exchanges, Paytm declared that it will conduct a board meeting on Monday to consider and approve the April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27). Along with the first quarter earnings for the current fiscal, Paytm board will also consider a proposal for the issuance of bonus shares to the company's shareholders.

''We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of One 97 Communications Limited ("Company") is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 20, 2026, inter-alia to: A. consider and approve Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. B. consider a proposal for Issuance of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company, subject to necessary approvals,'' said Paytm in its stock exchange filing.`

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