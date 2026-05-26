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ONGC, Siemens, IRCTC, Brainbees, Senco Gold Q4 Results Today — Earning Estimates

IRCTC is expected to report revenue at Rs 5,147.23 crore and profit of Rs 1,433.77 crore.

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ONGC, Siemens, IRCTC, Brainbees, Senco Gold Q4 Results Today — Earning Estimates
Photo Source: Canva Stock

ONGC, Siemens, IRCTC, Brainbees and Senco Gold will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Tuesday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

ONGC is expected to report profit at Rs 8,567.84 crore and revenue is expected to be at Rs 36,132.55 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes is expected to be at Rs 17,924.44 crore with margin at 49.6%.

Earnings Estimate
CompanyRevenueEbitdaMarginProfit
ONGCRs 36,132.55 croreRs 17,924.44 crore49.6%Rs 8,567.84 crore
SiemensRs 4,510 croreRs 526.19 crore11.7%Rs 425.16 crore
Marksans PharmaRs 836.3 croreRs 160.2 crore19.2%Rs 125.6 crore
IRCTCRs 5,147.23 croreRs 1,764.01 crore34.3%Rs 1,433.77 crore
JK TyreRs 16,270 croreRs 2,039 crore12.5%Rs 906.73 crore
EIHRs 2,917.95 croreRs 1,063.45 crore36.4%Rs 774.95 crore
EID ParryRs 36,103.90 croreRs 3,281 crore9.1%Rs 1099.8 crore
Kaveri Seed CompanyRs 1,395.1 croreRs 339.7 crore24.3%Rs 318.6 crore
Bayer CropScienceRs 1,122.46 croreRs 199.23 crore17.7%Rs 157.22 crore
AIA EngineeringRs 1,129.45 croreRs 298.65 crore26.4%Rs 284.73 crore
Gujarat FluorochemicalsRs 1,219.35 croreRs 303.86 crore24.9%Rs 156.83 crore
Gujarat GasRs 33,482.28 croreRs 271.78 crore8.1%Rs 134.62 crore
BrainbeesRs 2,149.55 croreRs 55.97 crore2.6%(Rs 34.83 crore)
Senco GoldRs 1,936.98 croreRs 144.05 crore7.4%Rs 64.9 crore

Siemens is expected to report March-quarter earnings with revenue at Rs 4,510 crore. Profit is estimated at Rs 425.16 crore, with Ebitda likely to be at Rs 526.19 crore with a margin at 11.7%.

IRCTC is expected to report revenue at Rs 5,147.23 crore and profit of Rs 1,433.77 crore. Ebitda will be at Rs 1,764.01 crore and margin of 34.3%.

Earnings Today

ONGC, Siemens, Venus Pipes, Transrail Lighting, Marksans Pharma, Morepen Laboratories, Landmark Cars, Kirloskar Electric, IRCTC, JK Tyre, EIH, EID Parry, Gandhar Oil, TCI, Redtape, Kaveri Seed Company, Honda India Power Products, Goodluck India Ltd, Bayer CropScience, Astra Microwave Products, AIA Engineering Ltd, Aequs Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia, Ion Exchange, GIC, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gujarat Gas, Brainbees Solutions, Timex Group India, Sumitomo Chemical India, Steel Strips Wheels, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Senco Gold, Refex Industries, Roto Pumps, Procter & Gamble Health, Pondy Oxides, Popular Vehicles and Services, Jash Engineering, Carraro India, Camlin Fine Sciences, and Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels.

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