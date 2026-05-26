ONGC, Siemens, IRCTC, Brainbees, Senco Gold Q4 Results Today — Earning Estimates

ONGC, Siemens, IRCTC, Brainbees and Senco Gold will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Tuesday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

ONGC is expected to report profit at Rs 8,567.84 crore and revenue is expected to be at Rs 36,132.55 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes is expected to be at Rs 17,924.44 crore with margin at 49.6%.

Earnings Estimate Company Revenue Ebitda Margin Profit ONGC Rs 36,132.55 crore Rs 17,924.44 crore 49.6% Rs 8,567.84 crore Siemens Rs 4,510 crore Rs 526.19 crore 11.7% Rs 425.16 crore Marksans Pharma Rs 836.3 crore Rs 160.2 crore 19.2% Rs 125.6 crore IRCTC Rs 5,147.23 crore Rs 1,764.01 crore 34.3% Rs 1,433.77 crore JK Tyre Rs 16,270 crore Rs 2,039 crore 12.5% Rs 906.73 crore EIH Rs 2,917.95 crore Rs 1,063.45 crore 36.4% Rs 774.95 crore EID Parry Rs 36,103.90 crore Rs 3,281 crore 9.1% Rs 1099.8 crore Kaveri Seed Company Rs 1,395.1 crore Rs 339.7 crore 24.3% Rs 318.6 crore Bayer CropScience Rs 1,122.46 crore Rs 199.23 crore 17.7% Rs 157.22 crore AIA Engineering Rs 1,129.45 crore Rs 298.65 crore 26.4% Rs 284.73 crore Gujarat Fluorochemicals Rs 1,219.35 crore Rs 303.86 crore 24.9% Rs 156.83 crore Gujarat Gas Rs 33,482.28 crore Rs 271.78 crore 8.1% Rs 134.62 crore Brainbees Rs 2,149.55 crore Rs 55.97 crore 2.6% (Rs 34.83 crore) Senco Gold Rs 1,936.98 crore Rs 144.05 crore 7.4% Rs 64.9 crore

Siemens is expected to report March-quarter earnings with revenue at Rs 4,510 crore. Profit is estimated at Rs 425.16 crore, with Ebitda likely to be at Rs 526.19 crore with a margin at 11.7%.

IRCTC is expected to report revenue at Rs 5,147.23 crore and profit of Rs 1,433.77 crore. Ebitda will be at Rs 1,764.01 crore and margin of 34.3%.

Earnings Today

ONGC, Siemens, Venus Pipes, Transrail Lighting, Marksans Pharma, Morepen Laboratories, Landmark Cars, Kirloskar Electric, IRCTC, JK Tyre, EIH, EID Parry, Gandhar Oil, TCI, Redtape, Kaveri Seed Company, Honda India Power Products, Goodluck India Ltd, Bayer CropScience, Astra Microwave Products, AIA Engineering Ltd, Aequs Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia, Ion Exchange, GIC, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gujarat Gas, Brainbees Solutions, Timex Group India, Sumitomo Chemical India, Steel Strips Wheels, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Senco Gold, Refex Industries, Roto Pumps, Procter & Gamble Health, Pondy Oxides, Popular Vehicles and Services, Jash Engineering, Carraro India, Camlin Fine Sciences, and Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels.

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