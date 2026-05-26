ONGC, Siemens, IRCTC, Brainbees, Senco Gold Q4 Results Today — Earning Estimates

ONGC, Siemens, IRCTC, Brainbees and Senco Gold will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Tuesday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.
ONGC is expected to report profit at Rs 8,567.84 crore and revenue is expected to be at Rs 36,132.55 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes is expected to be at Rs 17,924.44 crore with margin at 49.6%.
|Company
|Revenue
|Ebitda
|Margin
|Profit
|ONGC
|Rs 36,132.55 crore
|Rs 17,924.44 crore
|49.6%
|Rs 8,567.84 crore
|Siemens
|Rs 4,510 crore
|Rs 526.19 crore
|11.7%
|Rs 425.16 crore
|Marksans Pharma
|Rs 836.3 crore
|Rs 160.2 crore
|19.2%
|Rs 125.6 crore
|IRCTC
|Rs 5,147.23 crore
|Rs 1,764.01 crore
|34.3%
|Rs 1,433.77 crore
|JK Tyre
|Rs 16,270 crore
|Rs 2,039 crore
|12.5%
|Rs 906.73 crore
|EIH
|Rs 2,917.95 crore
|Rs 1,063.45 crore
|36.4%
|Rs 774.95 crore
|EID Parry
|Rs 36,103.90 crore
|Rs 3,281 crore
|9.1%
|Rs 1099.8 crore
|Kaveri Seed Company
|Rs 1,395.1 crore
|Rs 339.7 crore
|24.3%
|Rs 318.6 crore
|Bayer CropScience
|Rs 1,122.46 crore
|Rs 199.23 crore
|17.7%
|Rs 157.22 crore
|AIA Engineering
|Rs 1,129.45 crore
|Rs 298.65 crore
|26.4%
|Rs 284.73 crore
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|Rs 1,219.35 crore
|Rs 303.86 crore
|24.9%
|Rs 156.83 crore
|Gujarat Gas
|Rs 33,482.28 crore
|Rs 271.78 crore
|8.1%
|Rs 134.62 crore
|Brainbees
|Rs 2,149.55 crore
|Rs 55.97 crore
|2.6%
|(Rs 34.83 crore)
|Senco Gold
|Rs 1,936.98 crore
|Rs 144.05 crore
|7.4%
|Rs 64.9 crore
Siemens is expected to report March-quarter earnings with revenue at Rs 4,510 crore. Profit is estimated at Rs 425.16 crore, with Ebitda likely to be at Rs 526.19 crore with a margin at 11.7%.
IRCTC is expected to report revenue at Rs 5,147.23 crore and profit of Rs 1,433.77 crore. Ebitda will be at Rs 1,764.01 crore and margin of 34.3%.
Earnings Today
ONGC, Siemens, Venus Pipes, Transrail Lighting, Marksans Pharma, Morepen Laboratories, Landmark Cars, Kirloskar Electric, IRCTC, JK Tyre, EIH, EID Parry, Gandhar Oil, TCI, Redtape, Kaveri Seed Company, Honda India Power Products, Goodluck India Ltd, Bayer CropScience, Astra Microwave Products, AIA Engineering Ltd, Aequs Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia, Ion Exchange, GIC, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gujarat Gas, Brainbees Solutions, Timex Group India, Sumitomo Chemical India, Steel Strips Wheels, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Senco Gold, Refex Industries, Roto Pumps, Procter & Gamble Health, Pondy Oxides, Popular Vehicles and Services, Jash Engineering, Carraro India, Camlin Fine Sciences, and Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels.
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