Om Power Transmission IPO: Should You Subscribe Or Not? What Brokerages Say

Om Power Transmission Ltd., a power transmission infrastructure EPC player, launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, April 9. The IPO bidding will close on April 13, with shares offered in a price band of Rs 166–Rs 175 apiece.

The issue comprises a fresh equity raise of Rs 132.56 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 17.50 crore. Through the OFS, promoters Kalpesh Dhanjibhai Patel, Kanubhai Patel and Vasantkumar Narayanbhai Patel will pare their holdings.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 85 shares. Of the net offer, 50% has been earmarked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on April 15, with successful applicants receiving shares in their demat accounts on April 16.

Om Power Transmission will list on the NSE and BSE on April 17.

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About The Company

Ahmedabad-based Om Power Transmission is a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction company. It holds a specialisation in the execution of extra-high-voltage and high-voltage transmission lines, substations and underground cabling projects on a turnkey basis.

Since the start of operations in 2011, the company has commissioned transmission lines, substations, and underground cables, covering over 1,000 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 11 substations in Gujarat, according to the IPO prospectus.

As of December 2025, the unexecuted order book comprised 58 projects amounting to Rs 744.6 crore, including 51 EPC projects and seven operation and maintenance contracts, while it operates and maintains 124 substations.

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Brokerage Recommendations

SBI Securities: Subscribe For Long Term

Strong financial performance: Revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew at a CAGR of 52% / 73% / 88% to Rs 279 crore / Rs 34 crore / Rs 23 crore during FY23–FY25

Favourable sector outlook: India's power generation and transmission market is expected to grow from $125 billion in FY24 to $280 billion by FY30, at a CAGR of 14.4%

Balance sheet strengthening: Planned partial repayment of borrowings worth Rs 25 crore, leading to lower finance costs and improved profitability

Valuation: At the upper price band of Rs 175, the issue is valued at a P/E of 27.1x FY25 earnings and 19.2x annualised 9MFY26 earnings on a post-issue basis

Master Capital: Subscribe For Long Term

The company is well-positioned as a power transmission EPC player, with capabilities across transmission lines, substations, and underground cabling projects.

Its focus on turnkey execution, operational efficiency, and strong presence in high-growth regions enables it to capitalise on the increasing investments in transmission infrastructure.

Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity.

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