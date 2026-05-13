Oil India Q4 Results: Profit Rockets 76%, Revenue Tops Rs 10,000 Crore; Dividend Declared

Oil India Ltd.'s net profit jumped by 76% sequentially, according to the firm's financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The company declared a final divided of Rs 1. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The firm's revenue saw a 10% uptick at Rs 10,013 crore from the previous quarter's Rs 2,510 crore. Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased by 31% tp Rs 3,281 crore from the prior quarter's Rs 2,510 crore. The Ebitda margin was 32.8% in the current quarter from 27.5% in the previous quarter.

Oil India Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit rises 75.5% at Rs 2,100 crore versus Rs 1,195 crore.

Revenue up 9.9% at Rs 10,013 crore versus Rs 9,111 crore.

Ebitda up 30.7% at Rs 3,281 crore versus Rs 2,510 crore.

Margin at 32.8% versus 27.5%.

The company's board of directors signed off on a joint venture agreement between OIL Green Energy Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of OIL) and Hindustan Waste Treatment Pvt. (HWTPL) to form a Joint Venture Company (JVC) to act as an execution vehicle for development, implementation and operation of Compressed Biogas (CBG) projects.

Share price of Oil India saw a 3.29% uptick to trade at Rs 507.10 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.14% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50 index.

ALSO READ: Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) between OIL Green Energy Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of OIL) and Hindustan Waste Treatment Private Limited (HWTPL) to form a Joint Venture Company (JVC)to act as an execution vehicle for development, implementation and operation of Compressed Biogas (CBG)Projects.

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