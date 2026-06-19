Nykaa Shares in Focus: Motilal Oswal Cautious on Valuations; Maintains Neutral — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerge firm Motilal Oswal Financial services has maintained a ‘Neutral' rating on FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. with a target price of Rs 310, implying a modest upside of around 4% from current levels.

The brokerage continues to view Nykaa as one of the better-positioned consumer internet platforms in India, supported by leadership in premium Beauty, improving Fashion economics, and the growing contribution of owned brands.

Nykaa aims to scale Beauty by ~2.5–3.0x and Fashion by ~3.0–3.5x by FY30, supported by favorable category tailwinds. India's BPC market is expected to grow from ~$23 billion to ~$42 billion by FY31, while premium online fashion is expected to roughly triple over the next five years.

Motilal Oswal also believes that beauty remains the key value driver, benefiting from premiumisation, rising online penetration, omnichannel expansion (240+ stores), and scaling owned brands such as Dot & Key (>Rs 1,000 crore NSV). Fashion has also reached an important inflection point, delivering ~30% gross merchandise value growth in FY26 and achieving Ebitda break-even in Q4 FY26, with a stated ambition of 10%+ Ebitda margins by FY30.

Motilal Oswal values Nykaa's beauty business at 50x EV/EBITDA, while using a DCF approach for the fashion segment, arriving at a target price of Rs 310 per share

While the brokerage remains constructive on the company's long-term growth potential, it believes most of the positives are already priced in, limiting upside in the near term.

Consequently, it has reiterated a ‘Neutral' stance on the stock.

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Motilal Oswal Nykaa Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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