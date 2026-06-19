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BSE Shares in Focus As PL Capital Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

The brokerage expects Asia's oldest stock exchange to maintain superior return metrics, with Ebitda margin, core RoE of 71%/37% by FY28E, underpinned by strong operating leverage and disciplined capital management.

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BSE Shares in Focus As PL Capital Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price
PL Capital initiated coverage on BSE with a Buy' rating.
(Photo: NDTV Profit/ AI generated image)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
BSE Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

PL Capital Report

BSE Ltd. could be in focus after PL Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a‘Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 4,850, implying upside from the current market price of Rs 3,999. 

The brokerage highlighted the exchange's strong positioning in India's capital market ecosystem, driven by rapid scale-up in derivatives, improving market share, and diversification into high-margin business segments.

Investment rationale

Over the past five years, BSE has undergone a continuous re-rating, supported by market share gains and improving profitability, trading at >49x 1-year forward P/E (BBG).

The brokerage expects valuation to sustain at these levels, supported by structural factors such as-

  1. duopolistic market structure with high entry barriers,
  2. healthy profit growth (~27% CAGR over FY26-FY28E) and
  3. optionality from new derivative products/ colocation revenues.

PL Capital values BSE using a Residual Income framework, with a target price of Rs 4,850 (50x FY28E P/E).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Pl Capital Bse Ic Note.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: CAMS in Focus: Geojit Turns Bullish After Valuation Correction — Check Target Price, Upside

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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