Nvidia Boost To Easing Bond Yields: Three Reasons Why Wall Street Is Set To Rally Today

Major US stock futures surged before the opening bell on Thursday, August 27 after chip making giant Nvidia offered strong earnings, beyond Wall Street's expectations, while Treasury yields fell modestly.

Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.06% to $29,601.25, S&P 500 rose 0.41% to $7,721.75, while Dow Jones Industrial Average remained flat at $53,479.

Stock futures were in green on the backdrop of several global cues, including Nvidia's strong earnigs and drop in Treasury yields.

Here are three reasons why stock futures are up today -

Nvidia earnings

Nvidia Corp reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and issued a bullish sales outlook, reinforcing expectations of sustained spending on AI infrastructure. The company's Q2 revenue more than doubled year-on-year (YoY) to $96.22 billion, surpassing analysts' estimate of $92.17 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.22. he third quarter of fiscal 2027, Nvidia guided revenue at $108 billion, plus or minus 2%, implying sequential growth of around 12%.

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Other strong earnings

Salesforce shares jumped nearly 12% dur pre-market trading after revenue came in ahead of Wall Street's forecast for the second quarter. Okta soared more than 19% ahead of Thursday's regular session after surpassing analyst expectations and reporting booming demand due to agentic AI.

Drop In US Bond Yields

Treasuries fell modestly as investors await jobs data and the Federal Reserve's closely watched annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, the first under Chair Kevin Warsh.

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