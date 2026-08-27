SEBI Mulls Exempting Mandatory Appointment For Merchant Banker Regarding Small-Ticket Debt Via Private Placement

Markets regulator SEBI (Securities And Exchange Board of India) on Thursday proposed granting an exemption from mandatory appointment of a merchant banker for small-value debt issued through a private placement basis by listed entities.

The move is aimed at reducing compliance costs and boosting market development.

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The current rule requires issuers to appoint at least one merchant banker for private placements of debt securities or non-convertible redeemable preference shares with a face value of Rs 10,000.

This increases the cost of capital for issuers, eroding the economic viability of planned issuances, thereby discouraging frequent small-value debt issuances, SEBI said in its consultation paper.

Accordingly, SEBI has proposed to exempt "small-value debt" issues from the requirement to appoint merchant bankers.

"In order to facilitate fund raising by issuers of debt security/ non-convertible redeemable preference share on a private placement basis at a face value of Rs 10,000 (i.e., small-value debt), it has been decided to exempt such issues from the requirement of merchant banker appointment, subject to certain conditions," SEBI said.

This includes the issuer being registered or regulated by a financial sector regulator and listed on any recognised stock exchange(s) for at least one year. Further, stock exchanges, when granting in-principle approval, must ensure the issuer has no pending fines or penalties levied by the regulator or the bourses.

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Additionally, the other conditions require that the issuer has not defaulted in the last three financial years and the current financial year regarding the repayment of deposits or interest payable on them, redemption of non-convertible preference shares or debt securities and interest payable on them, declaration and payment of dividend to shareholders, and repayment of any term loan or interest payable on it. The issuer must submit an auditor's certificate confirming this to the stock exchange.

The SEBI has sought public comments till Sept. 17 on the proposals.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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