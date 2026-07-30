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Niva Bupa Health Q1 Results: Profit Doubles; Insurance Revenue Crosses Rs 2,200 Crore

Niva Bupa Healthcare's insurance revenue saw a 28.5% increase to Rs 2,274 crore, compared to Rs 1,769 crore in the preceding financial year.

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Niva Bupa Health Q1 Results: Profit Doubles; Insurance Revenue Crosses Rs 2,200 Crore
Niva Bupa Healthcare's insurance revenue saw a 28.5% increase to Rs 2,274 crore
Photo Source: Envato

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Ltd.'s net profit saw a 93% uptick to Rs 138 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The company saw a profit of Rs 71.4 crore in the previous financial year. 

The insurance revenue saw a 28.5% increase to Rs 2,274 crore, compared to Rs 1,769 crore in the preceding financial year. The company is set to raise up to Rs 500 crore via the issue of non-convertible debentures.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Q1 (Cons,YoY)

  • Net Profit up 93% to Rs 138 crore versus Rs 71.4 crore YoY
  • Insurance Revenue up 28.5% to Rs 2,274 crore versus Rs 1,769 crore YoY
  • To Raise Funds Up To Rs 500 crore Via NCDs

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Share Price History

Niva Bupa Healthcare Ltd.'s share price saw a 0.21% uptick to settle at Rs 85.92 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.28% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50. 

The stock opened at Rs 86.14, compared to its previous close of Rs 85.74. During today's trading session, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company share price moved in the range of Rs 85.15 to Rs 87.59.

ALSO READ: Swiggy Q1 Results: Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Jumps 37%

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 67.50 and a high of Rs 91.20. On the performance front, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company share price is up 0.88% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is Rs 15,190.34 crore.

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