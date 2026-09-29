Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO GMP Today: What Grey Market Signals Ahead Of Sept. 30 Launch

The Rs 108.35 crore IPO of Nityas Gems & Jewellery opens for subscription on Sept. 30 and closes on Oct. 5, 2026. Ahead of the launch, the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates an estimated listing gain of 12%.

Note: GMP is entirely unofficial, based on speculative unlisted market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO was reported at Rs 9 as of 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. With the upper price band of Rs 75, the estimated listing price of the IPO is Rs 84 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies a strong potential listing premium of 12% over the issue price.

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Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO Details

The IPO of Nityas Gems & Jewellery is entirely a fresh issue of 1.45 crore shares worth Rs 108.35 crore. The price band is set between Rs 70 and Rs 75 per share.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 200 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 15,000 at the upper end of the price band. Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 30

Bidding window closes: Oct. 5

Allotment finalisation: Oct. 6

Refund initiation: Oct. 7

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Oct. 7

Listing date: Oct. 8

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue towards the following objects:

1. Funding Working Capital requirements of the company (Rs 70 crore)

2. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery Company Financials

Nityas Gems & Jewellery's revenue from operations rose 110% year-on-year to Rs 203.33 crore in FY26, while profit after tax increased 128% to Rs 22.32 crore.

For FY26, Nityas Gems & Jewellery reported:

Total income: Rs 203.33 crore, compared with Rs 96.85 crore in FY25

Rs 203.33 crore, compared with Rs 96.85 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 22.32 crore, up from Rs 9.79 crore

Rs 22.32 crore, up from Rs 9.79 crore EBITDA: Rs 30.97 crore versus Rs 12.90 crore a year earlier

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About Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd.

Incorporated in April 2022, Nityas Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is engaged in the design, manufacturing and sale of lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery in India. The company operates through an integrated business model comprising B2B manufacturing and distribution to organised retailers, standalone retailers and wholesalers, along with direct-to-consumer omnichannel retail operations through its subsidiary, Ayaani Diamonds and Jewellery Private Limited.

The company's operations cover raw material procurement, product design, manufacturing, quality control, distribution and branded retail. It offers lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery across categories including rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, mangalsutras, nose pins, necklaces, cufflinks and bangles.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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