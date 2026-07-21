Nilkamal Share Price Rallies 11%, Gain Over 22% In 5 Sessions. Here's Why

Nilkamal Ltd. shares were in focus on Tuesday, with the stock rising as much as 10.64% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,635 apiece. The stock has gained over 22% in the last five trading sessions.

At 12:00 pm, the stock had pared some gains but was still trading 6.63% higher at Rs 1,575.65. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.34% at 77,451.

Nilkamal share's 52-week high is Rs 1,901.20, while the 52-week low stands at Rs 1,035.50.

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Chairman Vamanbhai Patel, in his address at the company's 40th Annual General Meeting held on July 17, highlighted Nilkamal's improving business performance, successful product diversification strategy, and healthy financial position.

During FY26, the company reported 14% growth in revenue from operations to Rs 3,686 crore, compared with Rs 3,239 crore in the previous financial year. Profit after tax rose to Rs 105 crore from Rs 91 crore, despite a one-time employee benefit charge of Rs 15.41 crore following the implementation of the new Labour Codes.

A key milestone during the year was that sales from non-plastic furniture, mattresses and foam products exceeded sales from plastic furniture for the first time, reflecting the success of the company's diversification strategy.

Nilkamal also maintained a healthy balance sheet. As of March 31, 2026, the company's net worth stood at Rs 1,466 crore, while total debt was Rs 256 crore. It ended the financial year with a net cash surplus of Rs 67 crore, which it said would help fund future capital expenditure and working capital requirements through internal accruals.

The company invested Rs 44 crore during FY26 to expand its operations. It also expanded its ready furniture business and strengthened in-house production capabilities for foam products used in mattresses, sofas and chairs, aimed at improving quality, operational efficiency and cost management.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share, translating into a total payout of Rs 29.84 crore.

On the sustainability front, Nilkamal said renewable energy from wind and solar sources accounted for around 16% of its total energy consumption during FY26. The company also inaugurated its third school in Gujarat under its CSR initiatives.

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