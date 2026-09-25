Nestle India Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News And More

Nestle India Ltd. is set to announce its results for the second quarter of the current fiscal in the next month. Popular brands owned by the diversified FMCG conglomerate include Maggi, Nescafé, Milkybar and Milkmaid, among others.

The company's results will provide insights into its financial performance in Q2 FY27 and its growth prospects for the remaining quarters of the financial year.

Here's everything you need to know about Nestle India's Q2FY27 results schedule.

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Nestle India Q2 Results Date

In a stock exchange filing, Nestle India said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct 15 to consider the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for Q2FY27.

The company did not reveal any information on dividend.

Nestle Trading Window Closure

The company will close the trading window for the earnings release of the quarter ending September 30, 2026 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

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Accordingly, trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed from Oct 1, 2026 to Oct 17, 2026 (both days inclusive).

Nestle Q1 Results

Nestle India declared April to June quarter earnings for the fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, July 22. The FMCG giant's net profit jumped 48% to Rs 975 crore in the quarter, against Rs 659 crore in the same period previous year.

Revenue jumped 25.2% to Rs 6,378 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 5,096 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday. In terms of operations, EBITDA advanced 37.9% to Rs 1,537 crore from Rs 1,100 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 24.1%.

Nestle Share Price Today

Nestle shares closed 0.86% higher at Rs 1,362.60 per share on Friday. The shares have fallen 0.71% in one week and 7.87% in one month. The shares are up 5.22% year-to-date and 16.11% in one year.

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