Mark Mobius' Final India Bets: KPIT Tech, Apollo Tubes And More

Mark Mobius' latest disclosed portfolio shows about $44.4 million (around Rs 414 crore) invested in Indian equities, with holdings in Apollo Tubes, KEI Industries, Nuvama Wealth Management, 360 One WAM, CarTrade Tech and KPIT Technologies.

The India allocation formed the fund's third-largest country exposure by domicile in Mobius Investment Trust's disclosed equity portfolio, which stood at $245.9 million across 23 holdings as of Nov. 30, 2025, according to annual report and regulatory filing data compiled by Bloomberg. Asia Pacific developed markets accounted for 61.8% of assets, while Asia Pacific emerging markets made up 20.3%.

Mobius died on Wednesday at the age of 89, according to a post on his LinkedIn page attributed to spokeswoman Kylie Wong. John Ninia, a partner at Mobius Investments, said he died in Singapore.

The holdings provide a final market snapshot of an investor who spent decades directing capital to developing economies. The latest filing suggests he remained constructive on India while keeping a broader Asia-led allocation.

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India Holdings

Apollo Tubes was the largest disclosed India position, valued at $10.5 million (about Rs 98 crore). KEI Industries was valued at $8.5 million (about Rs 79 crore), followed by Nuvama Wealth Management at $8.1 million (about Rs 76 crore).

The trust also held 360 One WAM worth $7.6 million (about Rs 71 crore), CarTrade Tech worth $5.4 million (about Rs 50 crore) and KPIT Technologies worth $4.3 million (about Rs 40 crore).

The mix gave the portfolio exposure to manufacturing, cables and infrastructure, wealth management, software engineering and digital platforms.

The filing also showed lower holdings in two Indian names. The trust reduced 360 One WAM by 288,862 shares and CarTrade Tech by 93,195 shares, while retaining both positions.

Global Allocation

Outside India, the portfolio retained exposure across developed Asia, Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Technology was the largest sector allocation at 54.3% of assets, followed by industrials at 16.0%, health care at 9.0%, communications at 7.8% and financials at 6.4%.

Career Record

Mobius became one of the best-known names in emerging markets investing during more than three decades at Franklin Templeton after joining in 1987. He later founded Mobius Capital Partners in 2018.

"I believe in getting out and kicking the tires," he wrote in 2015. "I would rather see with my own eyes what's happening in a company or country."

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