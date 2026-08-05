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Lumax Industries, Rane Holdings Praj Industries And More Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Lumax Industries, Rane Holdings, Tasty Bite Eatables, and others will trade ex-dividend on August 6, marking the last day for retail investors to buy and qualify for dividends.

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Lumax Industries, Rane Holdings Praj Industries And More Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
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Shares of Lumax Industries Ltd., Rane Holdings Ltd., Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd., Praj Industries Ltd., and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.100006 Aug 2026
Bharat Gears Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000006 Aug 2026
Black Rose Industries Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.000006 Aug 2026
Hercules Investments Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.500006 Aug 2026
Infobeans Technologies Ltd.Special Dividend - Rs. - 0.500006 Aug 2026
Infobeans Technologies Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.500006 Aug 2026
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000006 Aug 2026
Linde India Ltd.Special Dividend - Rs. - 8.000006 Aug 2026
Linde India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.000006 Aug 2026
Lumax Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 55.000006 Aug 2026
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.500006 Aug 2026
Mindteck (India) Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 1.000006 Aug 2026
Praj Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.600006 Aug 2026
Rane Holdings Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 47.000006 Aug 2026
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.000006 Aug 2026

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: Hindalco, Siemens, Endurance Tech Among Others | August 5

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 6 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 5 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Airtel, Nestle, ONGC, Nykaa, Marico, Pidilite, And More On Brokerages' Radar

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