Lumax Industries, Rane Holdings Praj Industries And More Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Lumax Industries Ltd., Rane Holdings Ltd., Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd., Praj Industries Ltd., and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security Name Purpose Record Date Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 06 Aug 2026 Bharat Gears Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 06 Aug 2026 Black Rose Industries Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 06 Aug 2026 Hercules Investments Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 06 Aug 2026 Infobeans Technologies Ltd. Special Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 06 Aug 2026 Infobeans Technologies Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 06 Aug 2026 Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 06 Aug 2026 Linde India Ltd. Special Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000 06 Aug 2026 Linde India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 06 Aug 2026 Lumax Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 55.0000 06 Aug 2026 Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000 06 Aug 2026 Mindteck (India) Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 06 Aug 2026 Praj Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.6000 06 Aug 2026 Rane Holdings Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 47.0000 06 Aug 2026 Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 06 Aug 2026

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T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 6 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 5 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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