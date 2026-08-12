Lloyds Metals Beats Q1 EBITDA Estimates, But Nomura Sees Limited Upside After Rally

Shares of LLyods Metals will remain in focus during Wednesday's session as global brokerage firm Nomura has downgraded its rating on Lloyds Metals from 'Buy' to 'Neutral' and reduced its target price to Rs 1,950 from Rs 2,050. Despite a robust operational performance and strong recent earnings, the brokerage highlighted that the company's valuation has largely caught up with its fundamentals, leaving limited room for immediate upside.In its latest research note, Nomura pointed out that much of Lloyds Metals' anticipated growth story is now fully priced into the stock.

While earnings visibility has steadily improved as the company hits its milestones, the current valuation multiples make the investment case less compelling for fresh buying at these levels.The rating revision comes on the heels of the company's Q1FY27 financial results, where execution remained firmly on track. Lloyds Metals delivered a notable EBITDA beat during the quarter, which Nomura attributed to higher product realizations and a structurally improved product mix leaning toward value-added outputs.

Despite the operational success and strong execution, the brokerage believes the market has already rewarded the stock for these achievements. The reduced target price of Rs 1,950 reflects a recalibration of near-term expectations rather than a flaw in the underlying business model.Looking ahead, Nomura maintains a positive view of the company's broader strategic direction.

The brokerage noted that Lloyds Metals' expansion into the non-ferrous business introduces meaningful optionality for the medium term, providing a potential runway for future growth. However, until a more attractive entry point emerges or the valuation turns favorable, Nomura prefers to remain on the sidelines with a 'Neutral' stance.

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