LIC Shares Slip 3% In Early Trade — Here's Why

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation fell after the opening bell on Thursday, June 25 following the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Sunil Agarwal.

LIC share price declined as much as 3.4% to Rs 421.65 apiece. The scrip was trading 0.26% lower by 9:39 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 0.50%.

The state-owned life insurance company in an exchange filing on Wednesday, June 24 informed that Sunil Agrawal has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, citing "better prospects". He is set to be relieved of his duties on July 14, 2026.

"I hereby submit my resignation from the position of Chief Finanial Officer at Life Insurance Corporation of India as I pursue better prospects," Agarwal said in his resignation letter as cited in the filing.

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