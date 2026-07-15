Landmark Cars Shares Jump 27% In Two Sessions As Record Q1 Sales Lift Investor Sentiment

Shares of Landmark Cars Ltd. rose more than 11% on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session after the company reported a strong business update for the June quarter. The stock had climbed more than 15% in the previous trading session, taking its gains over two sessions to more than 27%.

The rally follows the company's report of record first-quarter sales, supported by growth in vehicle sales and after-sales operations.

The stock traded at Rs 553.7 apiece on the NSE after rising 57.3 points during Wednesday's intraday session.

Highest-Ever First-Quarter Sales

Landmark Cars said revenue from operations, including agency sales, increased 22.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,733 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 1,415 crore a year earlier.

"The Company reported its highest-ever first-quarter sales during the quarter, backed by solid growth in both the Vehicle Sales and After-sales segments," Landmark Cars said in its regulatory filing.

Vehicle sales, including agency and pre-owned vehicle sales, rose 24.2% from a year earlier to Rs 1,465 crore, compared with Rs 1,180 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from after-sales services, spare parts and other operations increased 14% year-on-year to Rs 268 crore from Rs 235 crore in the year-ago period.

"Ramp-up and stabilisation of newly opened workshops continued to support revenue expansion during the quarter," the company said.

Stock Extends Weekly Gains

Shares of Landmark Cars have gained more than 17.2% since the beginning of 2026. The stock has risen more than 30% over the past week, including the latest gains.

The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,290.1 crore as of July 14, 2026. The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 54.05 times.

Also Read: Landmark Cars Shares Skyrocket 17% On Robust Q1 Business Update

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