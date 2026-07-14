L&T Technology Services, Jindal Saw, Tata Elxsi Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

L&T Technology Services, Jindal Saw and Tata Elxsi will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year on Tuesday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Jindal Saw is expected to report standalone revenue at Rs 3,634.7 crore. Net profit is estimated to to be at Rs 51.1 crore. Ebitda is likely to stand at Rs 333.6 crore, with margin at 9.2%.

L&T Technology Services is expected to report revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,970.86 crore. Net profit is estimated at Rs 374.64 crore. EBIT is likely to stand at Rs 552.17 crore with margin at 18.6%.

Earnings Estimate Company Profit Revenue Ebitda Margin Jindal Saw Rs 51.1 crore Rs 3,634.7 crore Rs 333.6 crore 9.2% L&T Technology Services Rs 374.64 crore Rs 2,970.86 crore (EBIT) Rs 552.17 crore 18.6% Tata Elxsi Rs 206.83 crore Rs 1045.6 crore (EBIT) Rs 260.18 crore 24.9% Tata Elxsi is expected to report revenue for the quarter at Rs 1045.6 crore. Net profit is estimated at Rs 206.83 crore. EBIT is likely to stand at Rs 260.18 crore with margin at 24.9%.

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