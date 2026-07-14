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L&T Technology Services, Jindal Saw, Tata Elxsi Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Jindal Saw is expected to report standalone revenue at Rs 3,634.7 crore.

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L&T Technology Services, Jindal Saw, Tata Elxsi Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
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L&T Technology Services, Jindal Saw and Tata Elxsi will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year on Tuesday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Jindal Saw is expected to report standalone revenue at Rs 3,634.7 crore. Net profit is estimated to to be at Rs 51.1 crore. Ebitda is likely to stand at Rs 333.6 crore, with margin at 9.2%.

L&T Technology Services is expected to report revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,970.86 crore. Net profit is estimated at Rs 374.64 crore. EBIT is likely to stand at Rs 552.17 crore with margin at 18.6%.

Earnings Estimate
CompanyProfitRevenueEbitdaMargin
Jindal SawRs 51.1 croreRs 3,634.7 croreRs 333.6 crore9.2%
L&T Technology ServicesRs 374.64 croreRs 2,970.86 crore(EBIT) Rs 552.17 crore18.6%
Tata ElxsiRs 206.83 croreRs 1045.6 crore(EBIT) Rs 260.18 crore24.9%

Tata Elxsi is expected to report revenue for the quarter at Rs 1045.6 crore. Net profit is estimated at Rs 206.83 crore. EBIT is likely to stand at Rs 260.18 crore with margin at 24.9%.

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