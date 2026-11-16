Breaking News Share Twitter

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Facebook

Reddit

Reddit Email

Kaynes Tech Shares Plunge 20% After Q2 Profit Tanks, Company Re-States Prior Financials

Kaynes Technology India Ltd.'s shares tanked as low as 20% to Rs 2,744 after the company's disappointing Q2 results and re-statement of prior financials.

The stock pared some losses to trade 18:5% lower at Rs 2,769 apiece as of 9:42 a.m. on the NSE, as opposed to a 0.67% advance in the benchmark Nifty index.

Kaynes Tech Q2 FY27

Kaynes Technology India Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 plunged 61.6% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 45.4 crore, compared to Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations saw a slight uptick by 4.4% to Rs 953 crore, compared to Rs 912 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation declined 16% to Rs 126 crore compared to Rs 150 crore. Margin narrowed to 13.2% from 16.4% in the year-ago period.

Financial Re-Statement

Kaynes Tech restated its consolidated FY26 bottom-line to Rs 391.517 crore from Rs 363.890 crore, revenue increased by Rs 54.582 crore to Rs 3,680.936 crore after restatement. Short-term borrowings at 31 March 2026 were restated up by Rs 466.909 crore to Rs 1,004.850 crore and standalone FY26 profit was restated down by Rs 72.132 crore to Rs 181.974 crore.

The re-statement was done due to transiiton to new auditors, Managing Director Muthukumar Narayanaswamy stated during the post-earnings conference call of the company.

He added that the management team felt restatement was the right step and highlighted that change in accounting of one smart meter contract lead to increase financials as well.