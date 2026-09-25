JSW One Platforms Files DRHP With SEBI To Raise Up To Rs 3,054 Crore In IPO

JSW One Platforms, the steel and construction materials marketplace, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise over Rs 3,000 crore through initial public offer (IPO).

In a regulatory filing on Friday, JSW Steel informed that its group entity has filed the DRHP, dated September 24, 2026, with SEBI, BSE and NSE in connection with its IPO of equity shares.

The IPO remains subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, market conditions and other considerations, it said.

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JSW One Platforms IPO comprises of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,300 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 1,754 crore by existing shareholders. The total size of JSW One Platforms IPO is Rs 3,054 crore, according to the DRHP.

In the OFS, JSW Steel will offload shares worth Rs 811 crore and JSW Cement plans to sell shares worth about Rs 123 crore. Mitsui & Co plans to sell ⁠shares worth about Rs 820 crore.

The company aims to utilise the fresh issue proceeds to invest in its units and fund the development of its platform.

JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital ⁠Markets and PL Capital Markets are managing the JSW One Platforms IPO.

JSW One Platforms, a JSW Group unit, is an e-commerce platform for small and medium-scale firms in India's construction and manufacturing sector.

In FY26, JSW One recorded revenue of Rs ⁠5,743 crore in, registering a growth of about 45% from a year earlier, while its loss ⁠more than halved to Rs 106 crore.

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