Jio Platforms IPO GMP Signals 19% Premium; Issue Opens On October 21, Check Estimated Listing Price

Jio Platforms IPO grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 212 on October 15, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 1,331 per share against the upper price band of Rs 1,119. The implied listing gain stands at 18.95%, based on the latest available grey market data. However, the grey market premium is unofficial and does not guarantee the listing performance of the IPO.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: Estimated Listing Price And Premium

The latest recorded grey market premium for the Jio Platforms IPO was Rs 212 on October 15, 2026. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,119, the estimated listing price works out to Rs 1,331 per share.

At this premium, the IPO indicates a potential listing gain of 18.95% over the upper price band.

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Jio Platforms IPO: Issue Size, Price Band And Dates

Jio Platforms IPO is a book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of 27 crore shares, aggregating up to Rs 30,213 crore. The company has set a price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share.

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The IPO will open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23, 2026. The allotment is expected to be finalised on October 26, while the shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on October 28, 2026.

The minimum application lot is 12 shares. At the upper price band of Rs 1,119, retail investors will need Rs 13,428 to apply for one lot.

Jio Platforms IPO: How Much Can Investors Gain?

At the upper price band of Rs 1,119 and the latest recorded GMP of Rs 212, the implied listing price is Rs 1,331 per share. For a minimum application of 12 shares, this translates into an indicative value of Rs 15,972 at the estimated listing price, compared with an application cost of Rs 13,428.

The implied difference is Rs 2,544 for one lot, assuming the grey market premium holds and the shares list at the estimated price. This is only an illustration based on unofficial GMP data; actual listing prices may be materially different.

Jio Platforms IPO: Where Will The Issue Proceeds Go?

Jio Platforms plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO primarily to repay, in full or in part, certain outstanding borrowings of its material subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL). The remaining proceeds are earmarked for general corporate purposes.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue, meaning the proceeds will go to the company rather than to selling shareholders through an offer for sale.

Jio Platforms IPO: Company Profile And Business Strengths

Incorporated on November 15, 2019, Jio Platforms is a technology company focused on digital connectivity, digital services and technology-led solutions in India. Its business spans mobile and fixed broadband, consumer applications, enterprise solutions, cloud services, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

As of June 30, 2026, its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm served 533.3 million customers. Jio Platforms said its wireless broadband network covered more than 99% of India's population, while its infrastructure included pan-India 4G and 5G connectivity, fibre connectivity across more than 1,200 facilities and over 100 edge nodes.

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The company's technology portfolio includes an indigenous 5G technology stack, the JioBrain AI platform and fixed wireless access technology. It also reported 7,220 patent applications, of which 1,043 had been granted, as of June 30, 2026.

Jio Platforms IPO: Financial Performance

Jio Platforms reported total income of Rs 1,49,759.10 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 1,29,333 crore in FY25. Profit after tax rose to Rs 30,052.70 crore from Rs 26,120.30 crore over the same period.

EBITDA increased to Rs 76,255.40 crore in FY26 from Rs 64,170 crore in FY25. Net worth stood at Rs 3,34,013.40 crore as of March 31, 2026, while total borrowings were Rs 70,781 crore.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Jio Platforms reported total income of Rs 40,197.90 crore, profit after tax of Rs 7,764.10 crore and EBITDA of Rs 20,864.50 crore.

Jio Platforms IPO: Lead Managers And Registrar

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company is among the book-running lead managers for the Jio Platforms IPO. Other lead managers include Morgan Stanley India, BofA Securities India, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs India, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, SBI Capital Markets, UBS Securities India and 360 ONE WAM.

KFin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.

Jio Platforms IPO: What Investors Should Know

The latest recorded GMP of Rs 212 points to an estimated listing premium of 18.95% over the upper price band. However, the grey market is unofficial, and the premium can change with market conditions, subscription trends and investor sentiment.

Investors should assess the company's financial performance, issue valuation, use of proceeds and risk factors in the offer documents rather than relying solely on GMP to make an investment decision.

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