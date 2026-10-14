Jio IPO Price Band, Valuation: What It Means For RIL And Bharti Airtel

Jio Platforms' upcoming initial public offering (IPO) could have implications beyond the digital services company's own valuation, with Reliance Industries facing questions over its holding company discount and Bharti Airtel investors watching for a possible valuation re-rating.

Jio Platforms will open its IPO for subscription on Oct. 21, with a price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 per share. The company plans to issue up to 27 crore fresh equity shares, valuing it at around Rs 10.3 lakh crore at the upper end of the price band.

For Reliance Industries (RIL), the listing could make the value of its stake in Jio Platforms more transparent, but it may also prompt investors to reassess how much they are willing to pay for the parent company's other businesses. For Bharti Airtel, Jio's listing offers a clearer valuation benchmark for India's telecom sector, although the scope for a re-rating may be limited if Jio's valuation is brought closer to that of its listed peer.

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RIL: Will The Holding Company Discount Widen?

One of the key questions for RIL investors is whether Jio Platforms' listing will lead to a higher holding company discount being applied to the conglomerate.

Holding companies often trade below the combined value of their stakes in subsidiaries and other businesses. This discount can reflect factors such as the complexity of the corporate structure, taxes and costs associated with moving capital between businesses, and the fact that shareholders do not directly own the underlying assets.

Such discounts generally range between 25% and 50%, depending on the company and market conditions.

RIL's stake in Jio Platforms is valued at around Rs 6.7 lakh crore, based on the figures provided. Applying a 30% holding company discount would reduce this value to about Rs 4.7 lakh crore. That is equivalent to roughly 30% of RIL's market capitalisation, highlighting the importance of Jio Platforms to the parent company's investment case.

READ | Jio IPO Price Band Set At Rs 1,065-1,119 Per Share; Issue To Open On Oct 21

The IPO could therefore make it easier for investors to value RIL's stake in Jio separately from its other businesses. However, a higher standalone valuation for Jio Platforms would not necessarily translate into an equivalent increase in RIL's share price, as investors may also reassess the discount applied to the parent company.

Jio Is RIL's Fastest-Growing Business

Jio Platforms has been RIL's fastest-growing major business over the past three years, based on the EBITDA figures provided for FY23 and FY26.

Jio Platforms' EBITDA rose from Rs 47,034 crore in FY23 to Rs 76,255 crore in FY26, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. Retail EBITDA increased at a CAGR of 14.6% over the same period, while oil and gas EBITDA grew 11.9%. EBITDA in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business declined at a CAGR of 0.8%.

This growth profile matters for investor positioning. Investors who bought RIL shares primarily for exposure to its telecom and digital services business may consider investing directly in Jio Platforms after its listing. Such a shift could affect demand for RIL shares, although the actual impact will depend on investor preferences, the IPO's performance and the relative valuations of the businesses.

At the same time, investors seeking exposure to RIL's broader portfolio—including retail, energy and other businesses—may continue to prefer the parent company. The IPO could make these investment choices more explicit rather than necessarily triggering a one-way shift out of RIL.

Fresh Issue Could Raise Questions Over Future Share Supply

Jio Platforms' IPO is structured as a fresh issue rather than an offer for sale (OFS). The company will issue new shares to raise capital, rather than existing shareholders selling their holdings through the IPO.

However, the listing could put the spotlight on the stakes held by private equity investors, including Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and TPG, among others. These investors collectively own close to 12% of Jio Platforms, with their holdings valued at around Rs 1.2 lakh crore based on the indicated valuation.

Any future sale of these stakes could increase the supply of Jio Platforms shares in the market and potentially weigh on the stock, depending on the timing, size and demand for such transactions. Concerns about future supply could also affect sentiment towards RIL, given the importance of Jio to its overall valuation.

READ | Jio IPO: RIL Shareholders Get Rs 2,500-Crore Reservation, Bidding Opens Oct 21

The possibility of future stake sales should, however, be distinguished from the IPO itself: the fresh issue does not directly provide an exit for existing investors.

RIL Shareholders Get A Dedicated Reservation

A potential support for the offering is the reservation of shares worth up to Rs 2,500 crore for eligible RIL shareholders. The reserved amount is equivalent to around 9.3% of the indicated IPO issue size, based on the figures provided.

The quota could allow qualifying RIL shareholders to participate in Jio Platforms' listing without relying entirely on the general investor allocation. The number of eligible shareholders has been estimated at around 46.5 lakh, although eligibility and allotment will be governed by the offer documents.

The reservation may help broaden participation among RIL's existing investor base. It does not, by itself, guarantee demand for the IPO or protect the stock from volatility after listing.

Bharti Airtel: Will Jio's Valuation Trigger A Re-Rating?

For Bharti Airtel, Jio Platforms' IPO could provide a fresh benchmark for valuing telecom businesses, but the scope for a significant re-rating may be limited by the pricing of the issue.

Reports suggest Jio Platforms has reduced its valuation from around Rs 12 lakh crore to Rs 10.3 lakh crore, a cut of approximately 14%. Even at the revised valuation, Jio Platforms is set to command a higher trailing EBITDA multiple than Bharti Airtel, based on the supplied comparison.

Bharti Airtel, excluding its Africa business and Indus Towers, has a market capitalisation of Rs 10,11,607 crore and last 12-month EBITDA of Rs 82,312 crore. This implies a price-to-EBITDA multiple of 12.3 times.

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Jio Platforms, by comparison, has a market capitalisation of around Rs 10,30,000 crore against EBITDA of Rs 76,255 crore, translating into a multiple of 13.5 times.

The comparison shows that Jio Platforms is valued at a premium to Bharti Airtel despite reporting lower EBITDA on these figures. If Jio's listing sustains this premium, it could support the argument that investors are willing to pay more for its growth prospects. However, the valuation cut ahead of the IPO suggests that pricing expectations have also been adjusted.

The comparison is not entirely like-for-like, as the Airtel figures exclude its Africa business and Indus Towers, while Jio Platforms' valuation reflects its own business structure. Investors will need to account for these differences when drawing conclusions about relative valuations.

A strong Jio Platforms listing could provide a positive read-through for telecom-sector sentiment. Conversely, a muted debut or sustained pressure on Jio's shares could limit hopes of a sector-wide re-rating.

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